Who Is Santiago Peña? Paraguay’s IMF-Trained President Facing Impeachment Over Ueno Bank Crisis

The state pension and social security institute, IPS, said it had around $355 million invested in Ueno, about 9 per cent of its investment portfolio. The bank also handled payments for approximately 32,000 pensioners. The Central Bank’s statutory deposit guarantee covers up to 75 minimum monthly salaries per depositor, per institution, equivalent to around 228.3 million guaraníes. Separately, Congress approved an emergency advance of up to 40 minimum salaries for affected depositors, with overdue debts deducted from the amount. Payments began in stages, initially covering eligible customers with deposits of up to 10 million guaraníes. The Central Bank said it would pursue mechanisms to protect balances above the statutory limit. AP reported that the arrangements were expected to cover the full balances of about 97 per cent of Ueno’s customers.