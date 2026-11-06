The controversy has now extended to Peña himself. On November 5, Attorney General Emiliano Rolón Fernández opened three criminal investigations into the supervision and resolution of Ueno, the placement of public funds in the bank and the conduct of current and former government officials. The prosecutor's office said a complaint against Peña, originally filed in October 2025, had been expanded to include allegations linked to the bank's oversight and resolution. He has said he will cooperate with investigators.