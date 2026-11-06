From the war with Iran and relations with Israel to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ties with China, Trump's foreign policy is likely to remain largely within his control. The central question is whether the Republican losses will leave Trump chastened or embolden him to take more dramatic steps to shape his legacy in America's relations with allies and adversaries. According to Reuters, analysts believe that a change in congressional control will increase scrutiny of the president but offer Democrats limited power to directly intervene in his foreign policy decisions.