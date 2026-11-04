Democrat Pia Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar to win Florida’s 22nd Congressional District in the 2026 US midterm elections.
Dandiya, a former teacher and White House Fellow, campaigned on education, affordability and economic opportunity in the newly redrawn district.
Her victory adds to the Indian-American presence in US politics as Democrats and Republicans compete for control of the House of Representatives.
Democrat Pia Dandiya has won the election to the US House of Representatives from Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar in the 2026 midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday, November 4, marking a victory for Dandiya in one of South Florida’s closely watched congressional contests.
Dandiya's victory comes in a newly redrawn district that stretches across parts of Palm Beach, Broward and Hendry counties, extending west towards Marco Island in Collier County. The contest was an open-seat race following changes to Florida's congressional map, which reshaped the boundaries of the 22nd District ahead of the midterm elections.
Dandiya, a former teacher and high school principal, campaigned on education, affordability and economic opportunity. Born and raised in Palm Beach County to Indian immigrant parents, she previously served as a White House Fellow and worked at technology company Apple. Her victory adds another Indian-American representative to the US Congress.
Pia Dandiya Defeats Republican Casey Askar In Newly Redrawn District
Dandiya faced Republican businessman and Marine Corps veteran Casey Askar in the Florida 22nd District contest. Askar built his career in restaurant franchising and campaigned as a supporter of President Donald Trump and his administration's policies. Dandiya, meanwhile, sought to appeal to voters through her background in education and public service.
The race attracted attention after Florida lawmakers approved a new congressional map in May 2026 as part of the state's redistricting process. The revised boundaries brought together communities that had previously been represented by different members of Congress, creating an open-seat contest in the newly configured district.
Dandiya secured the Democratic nomination in August, defeating attorney Kaysia Earley. Askar emerged as the Republican nominee after competing in a crowded primary field. The election was among the 14 House races that ABC News had classified as toss-ups ahead of Election Day, reflecting the contest's significance in the battle for control of the chamber.
Dandiya’s Victory Adds To Indian-American Presence In US Politics
Dandiya's win comes as several Indian-American candidates have featured prominently in the 2026 midterm elections. Democrat Suhas Subramanyam secured re-election to Virginia's 10th Congressional District, while Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller also won another term alongside Governor Wes Moore, according to election reporting.
Dandiya's election also comes amid a broader contest for control of the 435-member House of Representatives. Democrats need to gain at least three seats to take control of the chamber, while Republicans are seeking to retain their majority. The results will determine the balance of power in Congress during the final two years of Trump's presidency.