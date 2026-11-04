Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham to win South Carolina's US Senate election, flipping a seat previously held by Republicans.
Andrews, a paediatrician, campaigned on healthcare, affordability and government accountability, while Graham received Trump's endorsement and support from Republican political groups.
The result gives Democrats another Senate pickup as they seek to challenge Republican control of Congress during the final two years of Trump's presidency.
Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Republican candidate Darline Graham in the South Carolina US Senate election, flipping a seat previously held by the Republican Party in a state that President Donald Trump won by 18 percentage points in 2024. The Associated Press and other major US media outlets projected Andrews as the winner on Tuesday, November 3, in a significant setback for Trump's party in the 2026 midterm elections.
Andrews, a paediatrician, defeated Graham, who was appointed to the Senate following the death of her brother, longtime Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, in July. Darline Graham had subsequently secured the Republican nomination to contest a full six-year term. President Trump endorsed her candidacy and campaigned in South Carolina in the final days before the election, seeking to consolidate Republican support in the traditionally conservative state.
The result is particularly significant because South Carolina has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate since 1998, when Fritz Hollings won his final term. Trump carried the state by approximately 18 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election. Andrews' victory also makes her the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the US Senate.
Annie Andrews Defeats Trump-Backed Republican In Closely Watched Contest
The Senate contest became increasingly competitive after Lindsey Graham's death in July. Darline Graham was appointed to serve the remainder of his term before entering the Republican primary to secure the party's nomination for a full term. Her relatively limited experience in national politics became a point of criticism during the campaign, particularly after remarks she made about national security during a primary debate.
Andrews, who had previously challenged Republican Representative Nancy Mace in 2022, focused her campaign on healthcare access, affordability and government accountability. She criticised Graham's political experience and argued that her opponent would continue the same political approach associated with her brother's tenure in Washington. Graham defended her qualifications and rejected suggestions that she was relying solely on her family name.
Republican groups increased their financial support for Graham as the contest tightened. The Senate Leadership Fund, the main Republican super PAC, invested $5 million in her campaign in October, while MAGA Inc., a political action committee supporting Trump, had contributed $827,000 in August. Despite the additional support and Trump's personal campaigning, Graham lost the seat to Andrews.
South Carolina Result Gives Democrats Another Senate Pickup
Andrews' victory gives Democrats another opportunity to challenge Republican control of the Senate. Before the election, Republicans held a 53-47 majority, and Democrats needed a net gain of four seats to secure control of the chamber. The South Carolina result, alongside former North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's victory over Republican Michael Whatley, gave Democrats two of the four seats they needed, according to Reuters.
The outcome also adds to the political pressure on Trump, whose approval ratings and handling of the economy, fuel prices and the Iran conflict featured prominently in the midterm campaign. With several other Senate contests and the battle for control of the House still being counted, the South Carolina result represents an important development in determining the balance of power in Congress during the final two years of Trump's presidency.