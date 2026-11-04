Harishankar said, “My team and I have already inspected the site, and railway officials are also present. Our forensic team and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are on their way. We will only be able to determine the exact cause once they arrive; it would be premature to conclude whether it was an explosion or something else. We are currently examining the scene to assess the situation further. There is no connection with the seized RDX," the SP added.