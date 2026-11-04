A suspected blast damaged railway infrastructure near 50 GB village in Sri Ganganagar, close to the Pakistan border.
The explosion occurred around 45 minutes after a passenger train crossed the Anupgarh-Suratgarh section.
ATS, CID and forensic teams were called in as investigators examined the blast and railway services were suspended.
A suspected blast damaged a railway track near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday night, around 45 minutes after a passenger train passed through the stretch, prompting authorities to suspend services on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh section.
According to News18, the explosion occurred around 9.45 pm near the 50 GB point on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line, approximately 45 minutes after a passenger train travelling from Anupgarh to Suratgarh passed through the area at around 9 pm. The blast damaged two concrete pillars supporting the track and several railway sleepers.
Blast Occurred 45 Minutes After Passenger Train Passed
The suspected blast reportedly left a crater nearly two feet deep beneath the railway track, while its sound was heard up to 200 metres away.
According to News18, a team of security personnel arrived at the spot around 2 am. Train services between Anupgarh and Suratgarh were suspended until 9 am as a precautionary measure.
Speaking about the incident, Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar said, “Two cement pillars supporting railway tracks were damaged in a suspected blast near 50 GB village on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line. An FSL team is being called to the spot to examine the evidence. It is too early to ascertain the exact nature of the incident. There is no established link with the 7.5 kg RDX recently recovered in the border region. An investigation is underway."
Forensic Team, Bomb Disposal Squad Called To Site
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway officials also inspected the site and found two railway sleepers damaged on the Suratgarh-Anupgarh section.
News18 reported that a forensic team and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also being sent to the location to examine the scene and establish the cause of the incident.
Harishankar said, “My team and I have already inspected the site, and railway officials are also present. Our forensic team and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) are on their way. We will only be able to determine the exact cause once they arrive; it would be premature to conclude whether it was an explosion or something else. We are currently examining the scene to assess the situation further. There is no connection with the seized RDX," the SP added.
The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Ramsinghpur Police Station. Investigators are yet to establish whether the railway track was deliberately targeted.