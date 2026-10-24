'90% Of Team Will Be Youngsters': Mohsin Naqvi Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan Seniors

“It is very necessary for us to pick this talent and polish it—it’s like gold doesn’t become gold until it goes through the whole process," he said. “… The state of the cricket team was such; we have faced it ourselves… Coaches used to tell me that, ‘We are teaching them this and that also’. Brother, if you are picking 14 people from a 24 crore population, and you have to teach them also, then what’s the use? This was our mistake—I am not blaming anyone—it was our own mistake. We have corrected ourselves and will do so going forward."