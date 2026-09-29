Mohsin Naqvi Planning To Include Pakistan Pace Legend In PCB: Report

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Shoaib Akhtar reportedly met Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week and the two discussed cricket-related issues in detail.

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PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi
PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary
Summary of this article

  • Shoaib Akhtar is in line for a key position in the Pakistan Cricket Board

  • Akhtar met Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week and discussed cricket-related issues

  • Besides Shoaib the board is also looking at appointing some foreign coaches

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is in line for a key position in the Pakistan Cricket Board, which is looking to make changes to its cricket think tank following a disastrous tour of England.

A source close to the PCB said Shoaib, who resides in Islamabad, met board chairman Mohsin Naqvi last week and the two discussed cricket-related issues in detail.

“Few weeks back when Shoaib’s elder brother passed away Mohsin Naqvi had interacted with him closely and was there for him. This gesture impressed Shoaib a lot who has been a vocal critic of the PCB and Pakistan cricket in the past in his media appearances,” the source added.

He said relations between the two had been very good since Naqvi shared his plans with Shoaib and also invited him to visit the NCA and training camps.

“Shoaib is in line to get a major posting but obviously when he met with the Chairman he had his own set of ideas and conditions through which he believes Pakistan cricket can be taken forward,” he added.

Besides Shoaib the board is also looking at appointing some foreign coaches and consultants with the national teams after the sudden departures of the senior team fielding coach and batting coach, Shane McDermott and Ashley Noffke.

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The source said the board was also looking at appointing a permanent long term head coach with the national women’s team which has also not been doing well at all.

“The board is working on some plans for the future and there will be some changes in the cricket think tank soon because the Chairman has made it clear that he expects better results from the national mens, womens, shaheens and junior teams,” the source stated.

Pakistan suffered a first-ever clean sweep on English soil when they lost 0-3 in the Test series against England.

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