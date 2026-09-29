Detention Under NSA Can't Be Based On Confession Statement Of Accused: SC

Summary of this article

Supreme Court rules an accused’s confession cannot alone justify preventive detention under the National Security Act.

Court quashes Mulla Afroz’s detention over alleged involvement in Sambhal’s 2024 communal violence.

Uttar Pradesh government ordered to pay ₹10 lakh for illegally imposing preventive detention.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the confession statement of an accused cannot be the basis for detaining him under the National Security Act.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu delivered the judgment while quashing the preventive detention of Mulla Afroz.

Uttar Pradesh Police invoked the strict National Security Act (NSA) against Mulla Afroz in October 2025 for his alleged role in the 2024 communal violence in Sambhal.

The top court imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the government for passing the illegal preventive detention order.

While pronouncing the judgment, Justice Datta also paid tribute to his law clerk, who passed away four days before his 27th birthday.

A copy of the detailed judgment is awaited.