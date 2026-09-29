Asian Games 2026: Teenage Climbing Sensation Joga Purty Raced To Women's Speed Climbing Quarterfinal

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Asian Games debutant Joga Purty finished ninth in the women's speed climbing qualification round, which was topped by China's Lijuan Deng

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Bibhas Ray, Joga Purty and Deepu Mallesh
India National Coach Sport Climbing, Bibhas Ray (left), along with Indian Speed Climbers, Joga Purty(middle), and Deepu Mallesh (right) Photo: Indian Mountaineering Federation
Summary of this article

  • Joga Purty finished 9th in women's speed climbing qualification

  • She recorded a time of 7.28 seconds, ensuring her progression to quarterfinals

  • China's Lijuan Deng and South Korea's Jimin Jeong finished first and second in qualification

Indian teenager Joga Purty advanced to the quarterfinals of Asian Games women's speed climbing event after finishing ninth in the qualification round in Nagoya on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Jamshedpur, who is making her Games debut, recorded 7.28 seconds as her best time to climb the 15-metre wall at the Portmesse Nagoya Exhibition Hall. The quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday.

China's Lijuan Deng topped the qualification with a Games Record of 6.23s, followed by South Korean Jimin Jeong, who clocked a best time of 6.25s.

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By Outlook Sports Desk

Climbing features three events -- lead, boulder and speed. The Boulder race involves climbing low walls without ropes, lead competition is about scaling taller walls while clipped to ropes.

The speed competition is a race up a 15-metre wall with the fastest climber winning it.

After the individual races in the qualification rounds, the climbers will engage in a one-against-one battles in the knockout stage.

The sport has been a part of the Asiad only since 2018 and became an Olympic event in the Tokyo 2020 edition. India have never won a sport climbing medal in the Asian Games.

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India National Coach Sport Climbing, Bibhas Ray (left), along with Indian Speed Climbers, Joga Purty(middle), and Deepu Mallesh (right) - Indian Mountaineering Federation

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