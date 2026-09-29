Asian Games 2026: Indian Archers Continue To Rack Up Wins As They Move Closer To The Medal Rounds

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PTI
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Archers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, and Kumkum Mohod Anil defeated their respective opponents in the pre-quarterfinals to secure places in the quarterfinals of the men's and women's individual recurve events.

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Indias archer Dhiraj Bommadevara. PTI Photo
India's archer Dhiraj Bommadevara during the ranking round of men's archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Summary of this article

  • Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan won their respective matches in men's individual recurve archery round of 16

  • Dhiraj defeated Cheng Hsiang-Hui while Chauhan pulled off impressive victory over Kim Je Deok

  • Kumkum Mohod recorded impressive victory over Bangladesh' Saima Salahuddin

Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Kumkum Mohod Anil progressed to the recurve quarterfinals with impressive wins at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Chauhan stunned South Korea's 22-year-old Kim Je Deok, a three-time Olympic gold-medallist, 6-4 (30-28, 29-29, 29-30, 29-29, 29-27) in the men's individual 1/8 elimination round.

Bommadevara, on the other hand, outwitted Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 (29-27, 27-28, 30-28, 29-28) in the other pre-quarterfinal.

Bommadevara will face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov, while Chauhan is pitted against Bhutan's Lam Dorji next.

Earlier, Bommadevara defeated Girvin Cullen Nigel Garcia of the Philippines 6-0 (30-26, 29-28, 28-26) in the elimination 1/16 round, while Chauhan beat Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4 (28-29, 28-29, 30-27, 26-25, 28-27).

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In women's recurve 1/8 elimination, Kumkum Mohod Anil thrashed Bangladesh's Saima Salah Uddin 6-0 (29-26, 28-26, 27-26) to make it to the last eight.

Kirti, however, lost 3-7 (25-28, 28-29, 29-29, 29-28, 26-28) to South Korea's Kang Chaeyoung to miss out on a place in the quarterfinals.

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In the 1/16 elimination, Kirti defeated Vietnam's Phuong Thao Hoang 7-3 (26-26, 27-26, 26-25, 28-29, 28-19), while Kumkum beat Mongolia's Urantungalag Bishindee 6-0 (29-28, 27-24, 28-23).

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