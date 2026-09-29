Asian Games 2026: Indian Archers Continue To Rack Up Wins As They Move Closer To The Medal Rounds

P PTI Published at: 29 September 2026 3:46 pm

Archers Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan, and Kumkum Mohod Anil defeated their respective opponents in the pre-quarterfinals to secure places in the quarterfinals of the men's and women's individual recurve events.

P PTI Published at: 29 September 2026 3:46 pm

India's archer Dhiraj Bommadevara during the ranking round of men's archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary