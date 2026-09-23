Asian Games 2026: Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal & Raiza Dhillon Bag Bronze In Women’s Skeet Team Event

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India added another medal to its Asian Games 2026 tally as Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon finished third in the women's skeet team event with 331 points. China took gold with 357, while Kazakhstan claimed silver with 336

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Asian Games 2026: Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Raiza Dhillon Bag Bronze Women’s Skeet Team
Raiza Dhillon of India competes during the Skeet Women Individual qualification at the Asian Games in Toyota, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo: (Kyodo News via AP)
Summary of this article

  • India secured the bronze medal in the women's skeet team event at Asian Games 2026

  • Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon finished with 331 points

  • China took gold with 357 points, while Kazakhstan secured silver with 336

Shooting gave India another medal at the Asian Games 2026 as Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon combined to win bronze in the women's skeet team event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday.

The Indian trio finished third with a combined score of 331 after three days of qualification rounds.

Asian Games 2026 September 23 Results And Updates

Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal both recorded 111 out of 125, while Maheshwari Chauhan finished with 109. Their combined effort was enough to put India on the podium.

Dhillon and Dhaliwal also qualified for the individual final, which is scheduled to take place later on Wednesday.

China topped the standings with 357 points to take the gold medal, while Kazakhstan finished second with 336 points and secured silver.

Women's Skeet Team Standings

  1. China (357 points) - Gold

  2. Kazakhstan (336 points) - Silver

  3. India (331 points) - Bronze

India's women's skeet team held on to third place despite finishing five points behind Kazakhstan. China, meanwhile, were comfortably ahead of the field with a total of 357 points.

The bronze medal adds to India's medal tally at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the shooting contingent continuing to make a strong contribution. India now have four silver and two bronze medals from the shooting range at the Asian Games 2026.

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