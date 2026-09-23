Asian Games 2026: Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal & Raiza Dhillon Bag Bronze In Women’s Skeet Team Event

O Outlook Sports Desk 23 September 2026 9:28 am Published at: 23 September 2026 8:52 am Updated on:

India added another medal to its Asian Games 2026 tally as Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon finished third in the women's skeet team event with 331 points. China took gold with 357, while Kazakhstan claimed silver with 336

O Outlook Sports Desk 23 September 2026 9:28 am Published at: 23 September 2026 8:52 am Updated on:

Raiza Dhillon of India competes during the Skeet Women Individual qualification at the Asian Games in Toyota, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. Photo: (Kyodo News via AP)