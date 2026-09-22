'Hamari Chhoriyan Chhoro Se Kam Hain Ke?': Fans React As Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Retain Asian Games Gold

India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to win the women’s cricket gold medal
Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh starred with the bat, powering India to 216/3
India successfully defended their Asian Games women’s cricket gold from Hangzhou 2022
India have their first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026, and it has come in emphatic fashion. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the gold-medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Japan on Tuesday.
After India posted a massive 216/3, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 69 in 15.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana starred with a superb 79 off 45 balls, while Richa Ghosh provided a sensational finish with an unbeaten 49 off just 22 deliveries. Deepti Sharma then led the bowling attack with 3/6 as India completed a commanding victory.
The result also means India have successfully defended the women’s cricket gold medal they won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. The victory marked India’s first gold of the Aichi-Nagoya Games and sparked celebrations among fans and prominent figures across the country.
“Congratulations Team India for Winning Gold in Cricket in Asian Games 2026 in Japan”
Fans were quick to flood social media with congratulatory messages after the final whistle. One reaction summed up the mood simply: “Congratulations Team India for winning Gold in Cricket in Asian Games 2026 in Japan.”
Another fan wrote: “Congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team for winning the gold medal Asian Games.”
The celebrations reflected the significance of the victory, with supporters praising the team’s all-round performance. India dominated both with the bat and ball, turning the final into a one-sided contest after Mandhana and her batting partners set up a formidable total.
Here's how fans reacted:
Fans Celebrate India’s Gold Medal Triumph
The victory also drew congratulatory messages from public figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the triumph as a “splendid” one for Indian cricket, highlighting the team’s confidence, skill and teamwork.
Social media reactions also celebrated the magnitude of India’s victory. The BCCI Women congratulated the team for securing a second consecutive Asian Games gold medal, while fans celebrated the emphatic margin of victory.
For Indian supporters, the gold is more than just another medal. It gives the country its first top-podium finish of the 2026 Asian Games and provides a memorable start to what could be a long medal campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.