'Hamari Chhoriyan Chhoro Se Kam Hain Ke?': Fans React As Harmanpreet Kaur-Led Side Retain Asian Games Gold

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India women clinched cricket gold at Asian Games 2026 after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs, with Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh starring in a dominant final

image Prefer on Google
Indian women cricket team
Indian women cricket team posing with their gold medals after beating Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 final Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary of this article

  • India defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to win the women’s cricket gold medal

  • Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh starred with the bat, powering India to 216/3

  • India successfully defended their Asian Games women’s cricket gold from Hangzhou 2022

India have their first gold medal of the Asian Games 2026, and it has come in emphatic fashion. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the gold-medal match at Korogi Sports Park in Japan on Tuesday.

After India posted a massive 216/3, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 69 in 15.4 overs. Smriti Mandhana starred with a superb 79 off 45 balls, while Richa Ghosh provided a sensational finish with an unbeaten 49 off just 22 deliveries. Deepti Sharma then led the bowling attack with 3/6 as India completed a commanding victory.

The result also means India have successfully defended the women’s cricket gold medal they won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. The victory marked India’s first gold of the Aichi-Nagoya Games and sparked celebrations among fans and prominent figures across the country.

“Congratulations Team India for Winning Gold in Cricket in Asian Games 2026 in Japan”

Fans were quick to flood social media with congratulatory messages after the final whistle. One reaction summed up the mood simply: “Congratulations Team India for winning Gold in Cricket in Asian Games 2026 in Japan.”

Another fan wrote: “Congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team for winning the gold medal Asian Games.”

Related Content
Indian women cricket team posing with their gold medals after beating Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 final - X/BCCIWomen
Indian players celebrate after winning the women's gold medal T20 cricket game between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Gold Medalist team India stands for their national anthem on the podium after beating team Sri Lanka in the women's gold medal T20 cricket game at the Asian Games in Nisshin, Japan, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
Women's Cricket Team bags the first gold medal for India in Asian Games 2026 - | Photo: X/BCCI

The celebrations reflected the significance of the victory, with supporters praising the team’s all-round performance. India dominated both with the bat and ball, turning the final into a one-sided contest after Mandhana and her batting partners set up a formidable total.

Here's how fans reacted:

Fans Celebrate India’s Gold Medal Triumph

The victory also drew congratulatory messages from public figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the triumph as a “splendid” one for Indian cricket, highlighting the team’s confidence, skill and teamwork.

Social media reactions also celebrated the magnitude of India’s victory. The BCCI Women congratulated the team for securing a second consecutive Asian Games gold medal, while fans celebrated the emphatic margin of victory.

For Indian supporters, the gold is more than just another medal. It gives the country its first top-podium finish of the 2026 Asian Games and provides a memorable start to what could be a long medal campaign in Aichi-Nagoya.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories