ICC Rankings Take A Turn After Asian Games As Shafali Verma Storms Up The Chart

Pakistan have also had plenty to celebrate. Shawaal Zulfiqar surged 16 places to 29th after scoring 25 and 54 in the quarter-final and semi-final. Teammate Ayesha Zafar made an even bigger jump, rising 31 spots to 40th after her 71 against Sri Lanka. Zafar also moved nine places to 30th in the all-rounder rankings.