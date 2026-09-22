ABVP Victory In Delhi And Panjab University Shows Gen Z Wants Nation First: DUSU President

A.

If we talk about Delhi University, all other organisations start working with students only during the months of August and September, which are the months before the Delhi University students’ elections. It is only the ABVP that works with the students for all 12 months.

The ABVP is the only organisation that is involved with students on a daily basis; the representatives of the ABVP help the students every day and also during the night if a student requires any help. The members of ABVP fight for the rights of students every day, and they work tirelessly for the students 365 days a year.