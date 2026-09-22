ABVP Victory In Delhi And Panjab University Shows Gen Z Wants Nation First: DUSU President

Yash Dabas says ABVP’s year-round engagement with Delhi University students helped it win three of the four DUSU posts.
He says the victories at Delhi University and Panjab University show that Gen Z supports the idea of “nation first”.
Dabas identifies hostel accommodation, safe drinking water, clean toilets, infrastructure and canteen food as key issues during his tenure.
Newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Yash Dabas said the recent victories of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Delhi University and Panjab University demonstrate that Gen Z supports the idea of “nation first”. He said the ABVP’s year-round engagement with students was central to its performance and outlined his priorities for his tenure, including hostels, campus safety and basic facilities.
Speaking to Outlook India in an interview, Dabas said the victories had settled the debate over whether Gen Z supports the ABVP. “This victory is significant because it shows that students, Gen Z, are with ABVP; Gen Z is with the nation.”
The ABVP has managed to retain three positions in DUSU elections. What are the main reasons for the performance of the ABVP in the polls?
I have won the election because the students have reposed their faith in Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). It is the organisation that has won and not the individual. The ABVP works for students all 365 days in a year, so this victory in the DU elections is of the ABVP.
The DUSU election was a close contest between ABVP and NSUI. How do you look at the close contest between the two sides?
All elections are different, and the issues also vary, but in the end, what matters is victory. The ABVP won the elections and won 3 seats out of 4, whereas the NSUI lost all four seats and was rejected by the students. The NSUI could not even win one seat out of the four.
Delhi witnessed a Gen Z protest earlier this year. Do you think the victory of ABVP has closed the debate on the support of youth?
The debate over youth support is over now. In fact, the debate was settled much before the Delhi University poll results because when ABVP won the post of president at Panjab University, the debate was over. Now that ABVP has also won at Delhi University, it has completely put an end to this debate. The students have supported ABVP, and we have won three out of four seats. This victory is significant because it shows that students, Gen Z, are with ABVP; Gen Z is with the nation.
What actions did the ABVP take to persuade Gen Z students to support them instead of other organisations?
The ABVP has been working for the students of Delhi University for a long time. We have installed more than 1,000 CCTV cameras across DU. We are also responsible for installing five pink booths in Delhi University, and Vamika booths are now present outside every college to ensure the safety of girl students. We have also been working with the Delhi Police and have ensured greater police patrolling so that all female students feel safe. We have also organised the Delhi University Olympics for sports students.
ABVP has won in Delhi and at Panjab University. What are the reasons students are choosing it?
If we talk about Delhi University, all other organisations start working with students only during the months of August and September, which are the months before the Delhi University students’ elections. It is only the ABVP that works with the students for all 12 months.
The ABVP is the only organisation that is involved with students on a daily basis; the representatives of the ABVP help the students every day and also during the night if a student requires any help. The members of ABVP fight for the rights of students every day, and they work tirelessly for the students 365 days a year.
Do you think ABVP has managed to rescue BJP from the Gen Z crisis?
The victory proves that Gen Z gets inspired by the idea of working for the nation. The election results proved those people wrong who said that Gen Z was not inspired by the idea of working for the nation. The students have given a clear answer that they believe in nation first, and that is why they have chosen ABVP.
What are the three biggest issues you believe Delhi University students want the new DUSU leadership to address immediately?
The biggest concerns of the students right now are the issues related to the availability of hostels and paying guest accommodations. The real issue is that Delhi University lacks hostels for students. In 2015, the total number of rooms in hostels in Delhi University was slightly over 5,700, and it was only after the continuous protests by the ABVP that there is now space for over 12,000 students. The Delhi government also talked about the construction of a 10,000-bed hostel for students a few days ago. The ABVP will continue to fight for the students so that there are proper hostel facilities for at least 1 lakh students.
Will you maintain an independent position as DUSU president if the interests of Delhi University students conflict with the position taken by ABVP?
The ABVP has taught us to fight for the rights of students, and if there are issues where we have to stand up and protest for students, then we are confident that the organisation would be the first to tell us to stand with the students. Let me assure you that the ABVP will always stand with the students, and there will never be a situation where we do not stand with the students.
How do you plan to engage with students who did not vote for ABVP and may have reservations about your organisation?
It does not matter whether students have voted for me or not; I strongly believe that all students are one big family. It is my responsibility to stand with students irrespective of whether they have voted for me or not. It is possible that there are some shortcomings in me, and that is why some students have not voted for ABVP, but let me assure you that I will find permanent solutions to all issues that concern students before my tenure is over.
What is your response to the criticism that student politics at Delhi University is increasingly driven by national political narratives rather than campus-specific issues?
The ABVP is a dedicated organisation that works only with students. It is possible that other organisations are driven by other issues, but we only work for students. That is why we came out with a report card recently to tell Delhi University students about the work done in the last year. We also led a campaign called My DU, My Manifesto, and went to every college so that students could tell us what issues needed to be addressed and what should be included in the manifesto. The suggestions given by students were then incorporated into our manifesto for the Delhi University elections.
At the end of your tenure, what concrete change do you want students to associate with your presidency?
Frankly, it is immaterial to me whether students recognise me or not. My only endeavour is that when I leave this office, there are permanent solutions to the issues and concerns of students that have continued for several years. It is my responsibility that students of Delhi University do not face any challenges and that all their concerns are addressed. Among the few big issues that concern every student are the problem of safe drinking water, availability of clean toilets, lack of infrastructure, and quality of food in canteens.