DUSU Election Results: NSUI Leads President’s Race, Independent Deepanshu Shokeen Ahead For VP

NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena is leading the DUSU presidential race, while Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is ahead in the vice-president contest after four rounds of counting.
ABVP candidates are leading the secretary and joint secretary races, with the Left alliance of AISA and SFI trailing across all four posts at this stage.
Turnout rose to 40.46%, with student housing, women’s safety, social media campaigning, caste and regional identities and freebies featuring prominently in the election campaign.
The NSUI is leading the presidential race while Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is ahead for vice-president after eleven rounds of counting in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday. The ABVP is leading in the secretary race, while NSUI candidate Gopal Choudhary leads with a slim margin of just 4 votes.
NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena is leading the presidential contest, followed by ABVP candidate Yash Dabas. For vice-president, Shokeen, who entered the election as an Independent after not receiving an NSUI ticket, is ahead of the ABVP candidate.
The Left alliance of AISA and SFI is trailing in all four posts. More than 20 rounds of counting are expected.
Counting is being conducted amid heavy security deployment, with police focusing on the counting centre and other points where candidates, supporters and students are expected to gather.
DUSU Poll Sees Higher Turnout
A total of 40.46% of eligible students voted on Friday, higher than the turnout recorded in the previous two elections — 29.7% in 2024 and 39.45% in 2025.
The election has taken place against the backdrop of the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse, which killed five students and renewed concerns over private accommodation used by students of Delhi University’s South Campus colleges.
Student housing and women’s safety featured prominently in candidates’ manifestos. At the same time, campaigning reflected the growing role of social media, with candidates using Instagram reels, music videos and personal appeals alongside conventional campus campaigning.
The ABVP’s campaign included a music video featuring flash mobs, drone footage and rap, while NSUI presidential candidate Vijay Shankar Meena’s campaign included videos featuring his parents.
Caste, Regional Identities And Freebies In Campaign
Caste and regional identities have also featured in the campaign, particularly at the Campus Law Centre, which comprises Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II. Party insiders said Jat, Gujjar and Yadav groups have traditionally been viewed as influential voting blocs there, while candidates from Purvanchal have also sought support.
The ABVP has fielded Ishu Maurya, a law student from Campus Law Centre who is from Varanasi, for the vice-president’s post. Several Jat candidates are also in the fray, including ABVP presidential candidate Yash Dabas.
Campaigning also featured distribution of freebies by student organisations. Women students reported receiving hampers containing makeup kits and chocolates, while pizzas were distributed among hostel students.
Meanwhile, traffic restrictions have been imposed on stretches including Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road during counting.
Police said they were coordinating with Delhi University authorities and college administrations to regulate movement and manage crowds. Pickets and barricades have been placed at college gates and other strategic locations, while foot patrols, motorcycle units and PCR vans have been deployed across the campus.
“Pickets and barricades have been placed at college gates and other strategic points to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised entry,” Madhur Verma, Joint CP, Central Range, told Indian Express. He said police teams had been deployed to maintain surveillance and respond to any situation during counting and the declaration of results.