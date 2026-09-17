‘Unacceptable At Any Cost’: Delhi HC Pulls Up Student Groups Over Vandalism

Delhi HC criticised violence and vandalism allegations during DUSU election campaigning.
Court ordered Delhi University and police to submit action-taken reports by Friday.
Polling will proceed, but counting or results could face judicial intervention.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday criticised Delhi University authorities and student organisations over allegations of violence and vandalism during campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union elections.
After examining the material presented before it, the court said allowing a student election campaign to assume such a character was “unacceptable at any cost”.
The bench directed Delhi University and the Delhi Police to submit reports by Friday detailing the action taken over the alleged incidents.
The court did not halt the DUSU elections scheduled for September 18 but warned that it could issue stringent directions if the reports were found unsatisfactory. These could include stopping the counting of votes and postponing the declaration of results.
The election is expected to see a closely fought contest among the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India and the Left alliance comprising the All India Students’ Association and the Students’ Federation of India.
Campaigning has spread across classrooms, college campuses and social media ahead of polling. Delhi University has also restricted vehicular movement along Chhatra Marg, Probyn Road and University Road.
The traffic curbs will remain in force on Friday and Saturday until the results are declared. Vote counting is scheduled to begin at 8 am on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus.