Tripura Court Jails 5 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Entry

A court in Unakoti district sentenced five Bangladeshi nationals to two years’ rigorous imprisonment in two cases.
Police said the accused had entered Tripura without valid documents through the Rangauti border, with help from Indian touts.
Each person was fined ₹10,000, with an additional two months’ imprisonment for non-payment.
A court in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday sentenced five Bangladeshi nationals, including a couple, to two years of rigorous imprisonment in two separate cases for illegal entry into India and violations of the Passport Act and the Immigration and Foreigners Act. The court also fined each person ₹10,000 and ordered an additional two months of imprisonment if the fine is not paid.
In the first case, police detained three men, Imran Hossain, Arman Hossain and Manir Hossain along with two Indian touts at Paiturbazar motorstand in Kailasahar, Unakoti district.
The men, all residents of Comilla district in Bangladesh, were later found to have crossed into Indian territory on February 1 this year through the Rangauti border under Irani police station in Kailasahar, with help from the Indian touts, police informed. They did not have legal documents when they entered the state.
The court convicted them under Sections 21/23 of the Immigration and Foreigners’ Act and other relevant sections of the BNS, and gave each of them a two-year rigorous prison term and a ₹10,000 fine. A further two months in jail will follow if the fine is not paid.
Couple Case
In second incident, police detained Shiuli Begam and Sahid Sekh, along with a minor child, from a newly built house in Kailasahar on June 10 last year.
The two, who are from Rangpur district in Bangladesh, later told investigators that they had entered India illegally and were trying to get back to Bangladesh. After the trial, the court found them guilty and handed down two-year rigorous prison terms, along with a ₹10,000 fine for each and an extra two months of imprisonment if they do not pay.
They were convicted under Section 03 of the IPP Act and Sections 14(a)(b) of the Foreigners Act.