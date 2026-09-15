Two Kuki Women Killed In Manipur Days After Four Civilians Were Shot Dead

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

The killings come two days after four Kuki civilians were shot dead in Manipur, with Kuki groups alleging the involvement of Naga armed groups

image Prefer on Google
manipur violence kuki women mob attack manipur
Two Kuki Women Killed In Manipur Days After Four Civilians Were Shot Dead Photo: | BBC | Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Two Kuki women were allegedly shot dead in Manipur’s Tamenglong district, days after four civilians were killed.

  • Kuki groups alleged involvement of Naga armed groups, including NSCN-IM, while the claims remain independently unverified.

  • Kuki-Zo Council halted burials of civilians allegedly killed by Naga armed groups, citing continued violence and accountability concerns.

Two days after four Kuki civilians, including a married couple, were killed, two more Kuki women were allegedly shot dead in Leisang, a remote village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district.

The victims have been identified as 79-year-old Nu Chonga Sitlhou and 30-year-old Kimboi Singson. According to local residents, Sitlhou was gathering firewood at her farm when she came under fire. Singson, who had recently completed her nursing studies, had returned home and was helping her parents with farming when she was allegedly killed.

Kuki groups have alleged that armed Naga groups, including the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), were behind the attack. The allegations could not be independently verified.

Several farmhouses in and around Leisang were also reportedly torched, raising concerns over the destruction of civilian property and agricultural livelihoods in the area.

Representative Image - | Photo: PTI
Manipur: Four Killed, Six-Year-Old Injured In Two Separate Attacks In Tamenglong

By Outlook News Desk

The killings come amid renewed violence between Kuki-Zo and Naga groups in parts of Manipur. The September 13 killings of four Kuki civilians had triggered widespread condemnation, with Kuki organisations demanding an immediate investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and stronger security for vulnerable settlements.

Related Content
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho - X
Haokholet Kipgen and Kimneo Haokip attend the Manipur Assembly physically after around three-and-a-half years. - X
Manipur Naga MLAs Write To Amit Shah, Seek Action Against Kuki Leaders - File Photo
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho - X

In the wake of the recent killings, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has also announced a decision to halt the burial of Kuki-Zo civilians killed by Naga armed groups until further notice.

Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh assured Chongtham Vikram Singh’s family that those responsible for his death would be brought to book. - X, @YKhemchandSingh
‘Justice Will Be Delivered’: Manipur CM Meets Family Of Musician Chongtham Killed In Delhi

By Outlook News Desk

In a statement issued to civil society organisations across Kuki-Zo districts, the council directed that the mortal remains of such victims be kept in the nearest available cold-storage facility until further directions. The KZC said the move was intended to protest what it described as the continuing killings of Kuki-Zo civilians and the failure to ensure accountability for those responsible.

The council also directed civil society leaders to implement the decision and cooperate with its enforcement.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories