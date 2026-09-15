Hindutva Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj Granted Three-Week Interim Bail By Delhi Court

The principal’s concern is the safety of the complainant and his minor daughter, which can be secured by appropriate conditions, the court said. It said, “The duty to protect the victim and the duty under Article 21 (of the Constitution) to safeguard personal liberty are best reconciled by releasing the applicant on interim bail for three weeks on stringent conditions.” “His conduct during that period will be observed and his prayer for regular bail will then be considered in its light. Whatever is to be decided about the incident of June 23, 2026, must be decided in a court of law, on evidence, and not in public or on social media.” The court released Bhardwaj on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with a surety of like amount, subject to several conditions.