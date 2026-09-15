Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Milestone Maiden Over To Set Tone Against Afghanistan In 2nd T20I

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a maiden to open the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan, marking his 13th in the format
The milestone pulls him level with Thailand's N Senamontree as the highest-ranked bowler from a full-member nation on the all-time list
The disciplined start set the perfect platform for India as they lead the three-match series 1-0
Jasprit Bumrah opened proceedings for India in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with a maiden over — his 13th in T20I cricket — moving him level with Thailand's N Senamontree for joint-fourth on the all-time list of most maiden overs bowled in the format.
The over means Bumrah, playing his 98th T20I, now sits alongside Senamontree (13 maidens from 59 games) in the standings, behind only Kenya's SO Ngoche (16 maidens, 116 games) and the joint-leaders, Uganda's F Nsubuga and Rwanda's Muhammad Nadir, who share the top spot with 19 maidens apiece.
It's a fitting continuation of a theme for Bumrah, who has made a habit of throttling opposition top orders with the new ball. He had already accounted for Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the series opener, and Afghanistan would have been braced for another testing spell — this time, they couldn't lay bat on a single ball of it.
Notably, Bumrah remains the highest-ranked bowler from a full-member nation on this list, with the four bowlers above and alongside him all coming from Associate sides. It's a reminder of just how rare — and how difficult to execute — a maiden over is in the powerplay-heavy, boundary-happy world of T20 cricket, and how consistently Bumrah has managed to pull it off across a decade at the top level.
With India already 1-0 up in the three-match series, a disciplined start from their spearhead was exactly the platform the side would have wanted heading into the middle overs.
Jasprit Bumrah - Stats
All-Time T20I Maiden Overs Leaders
F Nsubuga (UGA) – 19 maidens (72 matches)
Muhammad Nadir (RWN) – 19 maidens (81 matches)
SO Ngoche (KENYA) – 16 maidens (116 matches)
JJ Bumrah (IND) – 13 maidens (97* matches)
N Senamontree (THA) – 13 maidens (59 matches)