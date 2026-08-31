Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: India Pacer On Track Ahead Of Afghanistan T20Is - Report

Washington Sundar is nearing a comeback, with his fitness and workload being closely monitored by the selectors
Jasprit Bumrah remains on track in rehabilitation, although his availability for the Afghanistan T20Is is still uncertain, according to the report
Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy are reportedly fit, boosting India’s all-round options ahead of the Afghanistan T20I series
India are set to receive a significant boost ahead of their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy reportedly fit and available for selection, while Washington Sundar is closing in on the clearances required for a comeback.
The series begins on September 13 in New Delhi, with the remaining matches also scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. A report suggests Reddy has been training extensively at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and is operating at full capacity as he targets a return to international cricket. Pandya has also been preparing at the Bengaluru facility, strengthening India’s all-round options.
Washington Sundar Closing In On Return
Washington Sundar is another player nearing a return to India’s T20I setup. According to the report, the all-rounder spent the weekend in Chennai and is expected to return to the Centre of Excellence this week for further fitness assessment.
His workload has gradually increased in recent weeks, and the Afghanistan series is viewed as a practical target for his comeback. The selectors are expected to meet this week to finalise India’s squad for the three T20Is.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, have already announced their squad for the series, with Ibrahim Zadran appointed as their full-time T20I captain. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has also returned after recovering from a shoulder stress fracture. The series will therefore provide a strong test for India against an Afghanistan side with renewed leadership and bowling depth.
Bumrah’s Comeback Continues To Be Closely Watched
The biggest question surrounding India’s squad remains Jasprit Bumrah. The pace spearhead missed India’s two Tests against Sri Lanka earlier this month and continues to be managed carefully as the team looks towards the Test assignments against New Zealand later in the year. According to the report, Bumrah has been training at the Centre of Excellence and his rehabilitation is progressing well.
However, his participation in the Afghanistan T20Is is still uncertain, with the report describing the series as potentially “too close for comfort.” The management is reportedly considering a gradual return through the shortest format following his knee injury, while the Asian Games appear a more realistic target if his rehabilitation continues without setbacks.
The report also indicates that Krunal Pandya could come into consideration for the T20I squad. His impressive IPL 2026 campaign, in which he claimed 14 wickets for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has put him back on the selectors’ radar as India assess their options for a left-arm spinner.