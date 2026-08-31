Faf Du Plessis Revisits 2018 Sandpaper Gate Fallout, Criticises Cricket Australia’s Handling Of Bans

Recalling the immediate aftermath, the former South Africa captain told, “Then it was that whole incident. I mean, we were sitting after the day's play. And we were like, the team is taking like an hour before the press conference has to start. So we're like, why are they taking so long? What are they doing? And then they issued that statement. And that statement was just like putting blitz under a fire and just going there. And they were saying, no one knows about it. The captain had no idea. The coach had no idea. And everyone was just like, well, hang on, what's going on here? Everyone knows what goes on in a dressing room.”