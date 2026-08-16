AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test 2026: Cameron Green's Rearguard Century Helps Australia Achieve Slender Lead And Delay Defeat

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 16 August 2026 9:52 am

While an outright defeat for Australia appeared all but inevitable as wickets tumbled around him, Cameron Green's heroic rearguard ensured that the hosts would not surrender by an innings. By digging deep to compile a magnificent century, the towering all-rounder successfully forced Bangladesh to bat a second time

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 16 August 2026 9:52 am

Cameron Green of Australia gestures after reaching 50 runs during play on day four of the first cricket test against Bangladesh in Darwin, Australia. JAMES ROSS/AP Photo