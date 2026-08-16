AUS Vs BAN, 1st Test 2026: Cameron Green's Rearguard Century Helps Australia Achieve Slender Lead And Delay Defeat

Australia's top and middle order collapsed against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack, leaving the innings in deep trouble
Cameron Green delivered a brilliant, disciplined century to lead the resistance and overcome his recent struggles
Green's marathon knock erased the first-innings deficit and single-handedly kept Australia alive in the match
Cameron Green engineered a gritty, unbeaten century to rescue Australia in their second innings against Bangladesh on Day 4 at Darwin’s Marrara Stadium. Arriving at the crease with the hosts reeling at 73 for 3, the all-rounder absorbed intense pressure to erase a daunting first-innings deficit of 226 runs.
The all-rounder had to completely change his normal attacking style to block out the ball and stop a quick collapse.
Australia's top and middle order crumbled against a disciplined Bangladesh bowling attack on Day 4 as wickets tumbled regularly throughout the innings.
Jake Weatherald fell early for a duck, clean bowled by Hasan Mahmud, before Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith attempted to steady the ship with patient knocks of 31 and 44 respectively, only for Labuschagne to be bowled by Taijul Islam and Smith caught and bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Travis
Travis Head added a brisk 17 before also being bowled by Mahmud, and while Cameron Green kept alive the resistance with his gritty knock, he found little support as Alex Carey (30), Beau Webster (5), captain Pat Cummins (8), and Mitchell Starc (18) fell cheaply to the relentless spin and pace combination of Mahmud, Miraz, and Taskin Ahmed.
Australia's innings was in dire straits as wickets tumbled around him, but Cameron Green delivered a timely masterclass to silence critics and arrest his recent run of poor form.
Displaying significantly improved weight transfer and decisive footwork against both pace and spin, the towering all-rounder looked far more balanced at the crease than he had in previous outings. Battering out a gritty, unbeaten 104 off 201 balls—anchored by 4 boundaries and 1 towering six—Green expertly absorbed the pressure of a top-order collapse.
By grinding through the tough phases, shepherding the lower order, and wiping out Bangladesh's first-innings deficit, his heroic knock single-handedly kept Australia alive in the match and handed his side a slender, hard-fought lead heading into the final stages.
Cameron Green's brilliant rearguard knock marked his third Test century overall and his very first on home soil.