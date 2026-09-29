India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India will play West Indies in 2nd ODI at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
India won the 1st match of the series by 8 wickets
Check streaming details for the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies
India opened the three-match ODI series against West Indies with a comfortable win and now have a chance to wrap it up in the second match at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30.
The opening game swung India's way after they chased 296 with ease. West Indies had posted 295 after a bright start and a late recovery, but Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli took charge of the chase after Rohit Sharma fell early.
India’s batting looks settled, but its pace attack remains a concern ahead of the second ODI.
Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav also bowled an incisive spell to underline his importance in the attack. But the pace unit looked less convincing in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, while India opened the bowling with Nitish Kumar Reddy instead of Mohammed Siraj.
The experiment misfired.
Returning from a left quadriceps injury, Reddy opened the bowling for India in the first ODI and struggled for rhythm and control. India’s options remain limited. Hardik Pandya has not yet received fitness clearance and Bumrah is away on Asian Games duty.
Even so, Reddy has been viewed as a long-term all-round option and a possible sixth bowler, with backing from bowling coach Morne Morkel, and has continued to disappoint.
That leaves a selection call for Wednesday. India can continue to develop Reddy with the ball or bring back the more reliable Siraj for the second ODI.
The West Indies need a response.
Wednesday’s game is a must-win if Shai Hope’s side are to keep the three-match series alive. They let chances slip in the opener, including an early dropped chance off Gill, and that miss proved costly in a high-scoring chase.
All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI
When and Where Will the India vs West Indies ODI Take Place?
The 2nd ODI match between India Vs West Indies will be played at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, on Wednesday, 30th September.
What Time Will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Begin?
The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 2 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?
The 2nd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Online in India?
The 2nd ODI between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.
India vs West Indies Predicted Starting XI
India: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna
West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain) Wk), John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales