Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of First Three India Vs Australia T20Is Due To Injury

Nitish Kumar Reddy has developed neck spasms after suffering a quadriceps injury during the second India vs Australia ODI, ruling him out of the first T20I matches

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia T20I Series 2025: Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out First Three Matches Injury
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy reacts as he walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of first three T20Is vs Australia

  • Suffers from neck spasms following quadriceps injury

  • India vs Australia T20I series began on October 29

India's all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the five-match series against Australia, which began on Wednesday, October 29, at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Reddy, who tore his left quadriceps during the second ODI in Adelaide, has subsequently developed neck spasms, stalling his recovery. As a result, the BCCI medical team has made him unavailable.

Reddy's Absence From India T20 Squad

Reddy has been identified by the selectors as an important option for India's T20 squad. With head coach Gautam Gambhir championing multi-skilled players, Reddy has become a key player due to his dynamic batting and seam-bowling ability.

The 22-year-old debuted in T20Is in October 2024 and has since displayed his potential through notable performances. These include contributions for India and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, where he scored two half-centuries and provided crucial bowling support.

Since making his international debut in the shortest format against Bangladesh, Reddy has played 15 matches for India. The right-handed batter has amassed 386 runs across nine Tests, added 27 runs in two ODIs, and scored 90 runs in four T20Is. With the ball, the Andhra player has picked up eight wickets in Tests and three in T20Is.

It's worth noting that India are already without their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is nursing a quadriceps injury. The 32-year-old absence has left the side looking somewhat unsettled.

But Shivam Dube, another seam-bowling all-rounder, has regained fitness and was named in the playing XI for the first T20I. He memorably opened the attack in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan and helped set the tone with a disciplined bowling performance.

India Aim For Fresh Start Against Australia

India's squad are looking to transition to the shortest format, seeking a fresh start after their 1-2 ODI series defeat against Australia. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team will aim to replicate their Asia Cup 2025 success and maintain momentum for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Australia, aware of India's squad depth, will use home conditions to prepare for the tournament.

India lost the preceding three-match ODI series 1-2, with the consolation win coming in the third match. The second match in Melbourne is on October 31. Remaining matches are scheduled for November 2 (Hobart), November 6 (Gold Coast), and November 8 (Brisbane).

Updated India T20I Squad Vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy (ruled out of first three T20Is), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

