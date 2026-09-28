India At SCO Meet In Islamabad: What To Expect From The Meeting

India has kept up SCO travel to Pakistan. In October 2024, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar went to Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, the first visit by an Indian external affairs minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years. An Indian delegation also went to Islamabad in July 2026 for the 12th SCO meeting of heads of border services on regional border security cooperation, while Indian military and bureaucratic officials joined SCO-RATS exercises and expert-level meetings hosted by Pakistan.