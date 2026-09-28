Construction Ban, Double Parking Charges: What We Know About Delhi’s Winter Pollution Plan

Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction will be banned in Delhi from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027
A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will apply from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027
Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled from November 1 to February 28, 2027, except at DMRC-managed facilities
On Monday, the Delhi government rolled out a set of measures to curb air pollution, which usually worsens from November onward. They include higher parking charges, staggered office timings and a 50 per cent cut in the in-office workforce at government and private offices.
Construction Ban Timeline
Dust-producing demolition work and outdoor civil construction will be barred from November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027. The Delhi government said a full ban on construction and demolition will start on December 10, 2026 and stay in place until January 20, 2027.
Parking charges will be increased from November 1. At authorised parking sites, the charges will be doubled to discourage private vehicle use. The measure will remain in force until February 28, 2027, except at parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), ANI reported.
Parking And Office Rules
Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. The revised timings will be in effect from November 1 to February 28.
Government and private offices must also cut staff presence by half for the same stretch. From November 1 to February 28, 50 per cent of employees will work from home and the rest will report to office.