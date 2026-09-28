Construction Ban, Double Parking Charges: What We Know About Delhi’s Winter Pollution Plan

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Delhi government announces phased anti-pollution curbs from November 1, 2026, including a ban on dust-generating construction, doubled parking charges, staggered office timings and 50 per cent work-from-home rules.

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Delhi Pollution Curbs: Construction Ban From November 1, Parking Charges Doubled
Delhi Pollution Curbs: Construction Ban From November 1, Parking Charges Doubled
Summary of this article

  • Dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction will be banned in Delhi from November 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027

  • A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will apply from December 10, 2026, to January 20, 2027

  • Parking charges at authorised sites will be doubled from November 1 to February 28, 2027, except at DMRC-managed facilities

On Monday, the Delhi government rolled out a set of measures to curb air pollution, which usually worsens from November onward. They include higher parking charges, staggered office timings and a 50 per cent cut in the in-office workforce at government and private offices.

Construction Ban Timeline

Dust-producing demolition work and outdoor civil construction will be barred from November 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027. The Delhi government said a full ban on construction and demolition will start on December 10, 2026 and stay in place until January 20, 2027.

Parking charges will be increased from November 1. At authorised parking sites, the charges will be doubled to discourage private vehicle use. The measure will remain in force until February 28, 2027, except at parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), ANI reported.

Delhi AQI Rises To 151 As Monsoon Withdraws; Winter Pollution Curbs Planned - File Photo; Representative image
Delhi AQI Rises To 151 As Monsoon Withdraws; Winter Pollution Curbs Planned

By Outlook News Desk

Parking And Office Rules

Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. The revised timings will be in effect from November 1 to February 28.

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Government and private offices must also cut staff presence by half for the same stretch. From November 1 to February 28, 50 per cent of employees will work from home and the rest will report to office.

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