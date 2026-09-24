Delhi Gang-Rape Case: Accused Washed Clothes To Destroy Evidence, Probe Finds

Two brothers accused in the Delhi gang-rape case allegedly went to a restaurant and later washed their clothes after the incident, police said.
Police said the three accused had allegedly followed the 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park before assaulting her at different locations.
Investigators are checking whether the accused may have been involved in similar incidents at the park and are examining their past records.
Two brothers accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at Delhi's Aastha Kunj Park allegedly went to a restaurant after the crime and later washed their clothes at home to remove evidence, police said. The two accused, Mukesh Singh, 24, and Hemant Singh, 31, were arrested along with a third accused, identified as Asif, 30, in connection with the case.
What Did Police Say About The Accused?
According to a police officer quoted by Hindustan Times, the two brothers told investigators during interrogation that they first went to a restaurant to eat after the alleged crime. They then returned to their home in the Sri Niwaspuri area, where they washed their clothes.
Police said the clothes were found near the house when the accused were arrested at around 7 am on Tuesday. Investigators believe the washing was intended to remove evidence connected with the alleged crime.
What Happened In The Aastha Kunj Park Case?
The three men accused of gangraping a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park here followed her for nearly a kilometer before closing in, after which they took turns sexually assaulting her at different locations including benches, summoning each other to the spots over phone calls, police told PTI on Wednesday.
With investigation into the case deepening, it has also emerged that one of the accused, Hemant, an advocate aged around 24, was removed from a gym about a month ago after its management allegedly received several complaints from women regarding his behaviour, a senior police officer said.
The probe has also revealed that the three accused -- Asif, a vegetable wholesaler aged around 32, Hemant, and his brother Mahesh -- a final-year BSc Mathematics student aged around 24 -- used to frequent the park and allegedly lurk in its secluded areas, police said.
Police also said Hemant and Mahesh showed "no remorse" during their initial questioning, according to officials.
The investigation has also raised suspicion that the accused may have been involved in similar incidents at the park earlier. Police are checking their criminal records and past activities to ascertain whether such allegations can be substantiated.
According to police sources, no formal complaint in this regard had been received. Investigators suspect that some victims may have refrained from approaching police due to fear of social stigma.
Investigators said the present incident occurred between 7:15 pm and 8 pm on Monday.
The girl and her 17-year-old friend went to Astha Kunj Park after offering prayers at Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion of her 17th birthday, and entered the grounds through Gate No. 7, when the accused trio spotted them.
"They followed them for nearly a kilometer and then confronted them. They threatened the duo by posing as police personnel and warned them of registering a case against them," another senior officer told PTI.
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