USS Abraham Lincoln Deployment: Navy Confirms 8 Suicide Attempts

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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The US Navy has confirmed eight suicide attempts across the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group during its 286-day deployment, amid concerns over sailors' living conditions

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Summary of this article

  • The US Navy confirmed eight suicide attempts across the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group during its lengthy deployment.

  • One sailor attempted to go overboard in March and another went overboard in August, with both surviving, according to officials.

  • The disclosure came amid concerns about sailors' living conditions, including reports of mould, food shortages and delays in replenishing supplies.

Eight US Navy personnel assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its lengthy deployment, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said in a letter to US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. The figure covers personnel across the carrier strike group, including the Lincoln crew, its air wing, escorting destroyers and other units, CNN reported.

The disclosure comes after reports raised concerns about the mental health and living conditions of sailors during the deployment, which lasted 286 days at sea before the crew disembarked in Thailand on September 1. The deployment had originally been scheduled to end in May but was extended amid the war involving Iran.

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What Did The US Navy Say About The Suicide Attempts?

Cao disclosed the figure in a letter responding to questions from Gillibrand about the quality of life aboard the fleet. He said there had been eight suicide attempts across the strike group since the beginning of the Lincoln's deployment.

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According to Cao, one sailor attempted to go overboard in March but was stopped by fellow crew members. In August, another sailor did go overboard and was rescued before receiving medical treatment and being transferred off the ship for follow-up care.

A defence official separately told CBS News that two of the suicide attempts occurred while the carrier strike group was engaged in active fighting with Iran. CBS also reported that no sailor died by suicide during the deployment.

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The disclosure followed growing concerns about the conditions faced by sailors during the unusually long deployment.

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What Were The Concerns About The USS Lincoln?

The USS Abraham Lincoln spent an extended period at sea, with reports in August highlighting concerns about sailors' mental health and multiple attempts to go overboard. The reports prompted Democratic lawmakers to call for an investigation into conditions aboard the ship.

Other reports also raised concerns about basic living conditions, including allegations of mould in showers and shortages of food and soap.

Cao acknowledged that there had been delays in replenishing some crew supplies. He said the number of entrée options was temporarily reduced from two to one as part of measures intended to maintain the ship's endurance and ensure it could remain on station, while four nutritionally balanced meals were served each day.

US Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth had previously dismissed media reports about conditions aboard the Lincoln, saying news organisations had “completely misrepresented” the situation. The Navy said it remained committed to the health, wellbeing and morale of sailors.

“Since the beginning of Lincoln’s deployment, there have been a total of eight suicide attempts across the strike group,” Cao wrote to Gillibrand, in a letter dated Tuesday.

“This number includes the Lincoln crew and sailors from the carrier airwing, strike group and destroyer squadron staff, escorting destroyers and all embarked aviation squadrons,” he added, according to CNN.

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