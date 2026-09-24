Xi Jinping Says China, US Should Be Partners, Not Rivals

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Chinese President calls for cooperation during high-level diplomatic talks, emphasizing mutual respect and shared global responsibilities

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China President calls for mutual respect with US | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Stated that bilateral economic and national interests are deeply connected.

  • Suggested that China's national rejuvenation and "Make America Great Again" can reinforce each other.

  • Called for a stable relationship built on cooperation, moderate competition, and manageable differences

China and the US should be partners, not rivals, Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted upon his arrival in Washington on Wednesday, and voiced confidence that the two can find a right way to get along in the new era.

China and the US are both great countries, and the two peoples are both great peoples, Xi said in written speech, state run Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

In a rare gesture, US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, when they landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday.

Xi noted that he and Trump had agreed to build a China-US relationship of strategic stability during Trump's visit to China in May, which has provided guidance for the future development of bilateral ties.

China and the US should work in the same direction, promote a stable relationship featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace, Xi said.

He said that the US and Chinese people have maintained friendly exchanges for a long time and their interests are deeply intertwined.

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The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, complementing each other and benefit the world, he said.

The historical logic of peaceful coexistence between China and the US has not changed, Xi said, adding that he looks forward to in-depth exchanges with Trump on major issues concerning bilateral ties and world situations.

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