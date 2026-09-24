Xi Jinping In US: Trump Summit Tests The Future Of Trade, AI And Rare Earths

Why Is Trade Still At The Centre Of The Trump-Xi Summit?

Trade remains one of the most immediate issues between Washington and Beijing. The two countries are operating under a fragile trade truce, with the current arrangement due to expire in November. The summit therefore comes as both sides weigh whether to extend the truce and maintain a period of relative stability in bilateral trade. Washington is also seeking greater access to Chinese rare earths and critical minerals, while Beijing wants further relief from US restrictions on advanced technology.