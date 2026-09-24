Xi Jinping In US: Trump Summit Tests The Future Of Trade, AI And Rare Earths

Trump and Xi are seeking to manage a fragile US-China trade relationship, with tariffs, agricultural purchases and rare earth supplies among the key issues.
Competition over advanced semiconductors has become central to the US-China technology rivalry as chips underpin the development of modern AI systems.
Taiwan links the economic and security dimensions of the rivalry because of its geopolitical importance and its role in the global semiconductor supply chain.
Chinese President Xi Jinping's three-day state visit to the United States comes at a time when the relationship between Washington and Beijing is no longer defined by tariffs and trade deficits alone. As US President Donald Trump and Xi met in Washington on Thursday, trade, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, critical minerals and Taiwan are all part of a wider contest over technology and economic power.
The two countries have eased some of the tensions that marked their earlier trade confrontation, but competition has increasingly shifted towards who controls critical technologies, supply chains and the industries that will shape future economic growth. That makes the Trump-Xi summit about more than negotiating tariffs: it is also about managing an increasingly competitive US-China economic relationship which is connected to trade, AI, chips, critical minerals and Taiwan.
Why Is Trade Still At The Centre Of The Trump-Xi Summit?
Trade remains one of the most immediate issues between Washington and Beijing. The two countries are operating under a fragile trade truce, with the current arrangement due to expire in November. The summit therefore comes as both sides weigh whether to extend the truce and maintain a period of relative stability in bilateral trade. Washington is also seeking greater access to Chinese rare earths and critical minerals, while Beijing wants further relief from US restrictions on advanced technology.
China's position in critical-mineral processing adds another layer to the dispute. Rare earths and other minerals are used in products ranging from electronics and electric vehicles to advanced industrial and defence technologies. Washington wants more secure supply chains, while Beijing has used export controls as a source of leverage in its broader economic relationship with the US.
This is the first time since 1962 that a US president has personally welcomed a foreign leader at the base, signalling the importance that Trump is giving this visit, according to BBC.
Melania Trump told Fox News that she has been involved intimately with the planning of the itinerary. She told Fox News that Trump made the decision to personally greet Xi himself at the airport "because they have a great relationship".
"Realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can fully coexist, reinforce each other and benefit the world," Xi said in the statement quoted by Xinhua.
Why Has AI Become A Major US-China Issue?
Artificial intelligence has taken the technology competition to another level because it combines economic competitiveness, computing power and national security.
The two countries have also discussed creating channels for dialogue on AI. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng recently agreed to create a US-China AI dialogue, while Washington has proposed mechanisms for communicating about AI-related risks. However, cooperation is taking place alongside competition over advanced chips and AI capabilities as Trump is trying to fend off ‘AI hoax’.
AI also differs from traditional trade disputes because its consequences extend beyond commerce. Advanced AI can affect cybersecurity, military systems, financial markets, manufacturing and scientific research. This is why discussions about AI safety and AI controls are increasingly becoming part of the broader US-China strategic relationship.
Trump is expected to pursue additional agreements on trade and tariffs, including reducing Chinese tariffs on US goods, securing greater Chinese supplies of rare earth minerals for the US and boosting Chinese purchases of American agricultural products, David Firestein of the Bush China Foundation told BBC.
However, China appears to have fallen short of earlier commitments to increase its purchases of US agricultural products and supply more rare earth minerals to the United States, BBC reported. But, Xi asserted upon his arrival in Washington that China and the US should be partners, not rivals, and voiced confidence that the two can find a right way to get along in the new era.
Where Does Taiwan Fit Into The Technology Rivalry?
Taiwan brings the economic and security dimensions of the US-China relationship together.
China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, while Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims. The island is also central to the global semiconductor industry, making its strategic importance extend well beyond the Taiwan Strait.
The US has longstanding commitments to help Taiwan maintain its ability to defend itself, while Beijing opposes US arms sales to the island. A major pending US arms package has therefore become another point of tension between Washington and Beijing.
Reuters reported that Beijing is seeking a stronger US statement opposing Taiwanese independence, while any significant change in Washington's position could have implications for its relations with Taiwan and its allies in Asia.
Trade, semiconductors, AI and Taiwan cannot be viewed as completely separate issues. Trade determines access to markets and materials; semiconductor policy determines access to computing power; AI increasingly determines technological competitiveness; and Taiwan sits at the intersection of the technology supply chain and a major geopolitical dispute.
Taiwan's semiconductor industry makes the issue even more significant for the global economy. Any major disruption around the island could affect the supply of advanced chips used in everything from consumer electronics to AI systems.
For Trump and Xi, the summit is therefore about managing immediate disagreements while dealing with a much larger question: how the US and China will compete, cooperate and set boundaries in an economy increasingly built around advanced technology.
Why Does The Trump-Xi Summit Matter?
Thursday's White House meeting is the third time Trump and Xi have met in person in less than a year, coming as both countries try to maintain stability despite continuing disagreements over trade, technology, Taiwan and other strategic issues. The summit is therefore also a test of whether their effort to keep tensions from escalating can hold, AP reported.
The two sides could use the meeting to pursue limited agreements on areas such as tariffs, efforts to combat drug trafficking and military-to-military communication. At the same time, major differences remain over advanced technology, rare earth supplies, Taiwan and China's relationship with Iran.