Who Is Youlin Chen? US Nuclear Expert Detained In China Over Espionage Case

Rong believes Chinese authorities may have been interested in Chen's expertise because it could help China detect or conceal underground nuclear tests. She has pointed to “decoupling”, in which a nuclear device is detonated inside a large underground chamber to reduce the seismic signal detected outside. The US has accused China of using the technique to conceal a low-yield nuclear test on June 22, 2020, a claim Beijing denies. There is no public evidence linking that alleged test to Chen's detention, and Chinese authorities have not publicly said that his research on North Korean nuclear tests was the reason for his arrest.