Xi Jinping In Washington: State Dinner, White House Ceremony, National Archives On 3-Day US Visit Itinerary

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on September 23 for a three-day US state visit, with Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcoming him at Joint Base Andrews.
Xi and Trump are set to discuss bilateral ties, trade and other major global issues during the visit, with Trump indicating Iran could also be on the agenda.
The three-day itinerary includes Trump-Xi talks, a White House state dinner and Xi’s visit to the National Archives before his departure on September 25.
China and the US should be partners, not rivals, Chinese President Xi Jinping asserted upon his arrival in Washington on Wednesday, and voiced confidence that the two can find a right way to get along in the new era.
China and the US are both great countries, and the two peoples are both great peoples, Xi said in written speech, state run Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.
In a rare gesture, US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, greeted Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, when they landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday.
What Did Xi Say On Arrival?
Xi noted that he and Trump had agreed to build a China-US relationship of strategic stability during Trump's visit to China in May, which has provided guidance for the future development of bilateral ties.
China and the US should work in the same direction, promote a stable relationship featuring cooperation as the mainstay, moderate competition, manageable differences, and promises of peace, Xi said.
He said that the US and Chinese people have maintained friendly exchanges for a long time and their interests are deeply intertwined.
The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, complementing each other and benefit the world, he said.
The historical logic of peaceful coexistence between China and the US has not changed, Xi said, adding that he looks forward to in-depth exchanges with Trump on major issues concerning bilateral ties and world situations.
What Is On The US-China Agenda?
As the Trumps welcomed Xi and his wife, Trump saluted as the Star-Spangled Banner is played — and B-1 aircraft flew overhead. Trump was asked by reporters what he planned to discuss with Xi, including whether Iran would be on the agenda.
“We'll see. I'll be talking about that and many other subjects, but it's also coming along well — including that,” Trump said, without elaborating further, after returning from welcoming Xi at Joint Base Andrews.
Trump also spoke about the state dinner being held for Xi, highlighting the number of business leaders expected to attend.
“The entire tech world, the entire banking world, and a lot more” will be present at the dinner, Trump said, adding: “I wish we had more seats.”
"That was a great greeting, and I think they appreciate it... Also, it's very nice to land on what they consider to be the most beautiful helipad ever built," Trump said.
Xi’s visit comes days after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington and Beijing had agreed to extend their trade truce by two months, beyond its original November expiry.