Jaishankar Meets Rubio, Flags India’s Concerns Over Russia Sanctions Law At UNGA

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in New York as India seeks to address the implications of the new US law targeting Russia and its economic partners.

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar With US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Jaishankar Meets Rubio, Flags India’s Concerns Over Russia Sanctions Law At UNGA Photo: | @DrSJaishankar/X
Summary of this article

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised India’s concerns over the new US Russia sanctions law with Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their meeting on the sidelines of UNGA in New York

  • The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was signed into law by Donald Trump on September 18, authorising expanded sanctions, tariffs and other restrictions targeting Russia and extending existing sanctions on Iran

  • Jaishankar and Rubio also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine, while Rubio said the two countries were coordinating on regional priorities and upcoming multilateral engagements

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on Wednesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, with the impact of the new US sanctions law on Russia among the issues raised by India.

Jaishankar said in a post on X that he had “reiterated India’s interests and concerns” regarding the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, while also discussing the Gulf and Ukraine situations. Rubio said the two sides discussed the US-India strategic partnership, regional priorities and upcoming multilateral engagements.

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Trump’s New Russia Sanctions: What It Means And Can India Face 100% Tariffs

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New US Sanctions Law

The meeting comes days after US President Donald Trump signed HR 5334 into law.

The White House said earlier last week that Trump had signed the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 on Friday. The law authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs and prohibitions targeting Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran.

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The legislation had passed through Congress before being sent to the president for signature. The  law has drawn attention in India because of its potential implications for countries that continue economic dealings linked to Russian energy.

India’s Position

India had already responded to the passage of the legislation earlier last week.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India was monitoring developments and remained committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing and changing market conditions.

The ministry said the issue had been discussed at high levels with US interlocutors in recent months and that India had clearly conveyed its concerns over the potential implications for both the bilateral relationship and the international energy market.

New Delhi also said it would take necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests and work with Indian trade and industry bodies to address the consequences of the developments.

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Why It Matters

The Jaishankar-Rubio meeting comes as Washington and New Delhi manage several issues simultaneously, including trade, energy and wider geopolitical developments.

For India, the Russia sanctions legislation is closely linked to its approach to securing energy supplies from multiple sources. The MEA has maintained that its energy decisions will be guided by domestic energy requirements and market conditions.

Rubio, meanwhile, said the US and India were continuing to build on their strategic partnership and coordinate on regional and multilateral priorities.

The meeting in New York therefore provided a direct forum for India to raise its concerns about the new Russia sanctions law with the US administration as both sides continue engagement on broader bilateral and international issues.

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