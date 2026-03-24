Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security

India engages US and Gulf nations as Hormuz tensions threaten global oil supply

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
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Jaishankar India-Germany ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Photo: X: @DrSJaishankar
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • S. Jaishankar held talks with Marco Rubio on the impact of the West Asia conflict on the global economy, with a focus on energy security.

  • The conversation came after Donald Trump extended by five days the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route handling about 20% of global oil and LNG trade.

  • Jaishankar also met envoys from Gulf Cooperation Council nations and spoke with counterparts from Sri Lanka and Germany, discussing the regional conflict and its economic repercussions.

 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday to discuss the West Asia conflict's impact on the global economy, with a particular focus on energy security.

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline by five days for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Jaishankar said he had a detailed phone conversation with Rubio that focused on the West Asia conflict.

"Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," the external affairs minister said.

In Washington, the State Department read out of the call said that Rubio and Jaishankar agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities.

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Rubio and Jaishankar agreed on the significance of continuing to collaborate to promote shared priorities, according to a State Department readout of the call from Washington.

According to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Secretary Rubio had a conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today.

According to him, the two officials talked about the state of affairs in the Middle East.

He continued, "The Secretary and Minister agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to advance mutual priorities."

In a similar development, Jaishankar spoke with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) ambassadors about the conflict in West Asia.

"Exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. Thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region," the external affairs minister said after meeting six envoys from GCC member states.

The meeting was attended by the envoys of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

It is learnt that India's concerns over energy security, in light of the ongoing conflict, figured in the meeting.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (liquefied natural gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

Jaishankar also spoke to his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath.

"Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR," he added.

Jaishankar claimed in another social media post that he talked about the West Asia crisis with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, on Sunday night.

Trump earlier said on social media that he will postpone strikes against Iranian energy facilities for five days and that he has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically important shipping channel between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The US president added that there had been "productive conversations" between the US and Iran for a "complete and total resolution" to the West Asian crisis, but he did not provide any specifics.

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