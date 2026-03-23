From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Summary of this article
For India, the challenge lies not merely in responding to disruptions, but in redesigning its energy system to anticipate and absorb them.
A more resilient approach involves expanding procurement linkages across regions like Africa, North America, and other emerging oil-exporting economies.
Countries including Nigeria, Angola, the United States, and Canada can act as supplementary suppliers when flows through the Gulf become uncertain.
Global energy systems today operate with remarkable efficiency, yet this very efficiency often conceals structural fragility. Nowhere is this tension more visible than in maritime chokepoints that carry a disproportionate share of global oil flows. The Strait of Hormuz, in particular, is not merely a geographic passage—it is a systemic pressure point in the architecture of global energy trade.
For energy-importing economies like India, such chokepoints represent more than geopolitical flashpoints. They reveal the deeper design of energy supply chains—networks engineered for scale and cost efficiency, but often with limited tolerance for disruption. When stress emerges at a single node, its effects are transmitted across the system, influencing prices, availability, and economic stability far beyond the point of origin.
Understanding India’s Energy Supply Chain Architecture
India’s vulnerability stems from how its energy system is structured. A large share of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports moves through concentrated maritime routes before entering a tightly coordinated domestic network of ports, storage infrastructure, processing systems, and distribution channels.
This architecture functions as a high-throughput, tightly coupled system—optimised for continuous flow rather than interruption. Under stable conditions, it delivers efficiency and scale. However, when disruptions occur—whether due to geopolitical tensions, logistical bottlenecks, or sudden spikes in freight and insurance costs—the impact is rarely contained. Instead, it cascades across stages, translating upstream shocks into downstream constraints.
Managing Immediate Disruptions
In the short term, the priority is continuity. Stabilisation mechanisms play a critical role in absorbing shocks and preventing system-wide disruption. Rather than viewing these purely as fiscal interventions, they can be understood as operational buffers that sustain the flow of energy.
Temporary support for households helps maintain access to essential fuels—particularly for vulnerable segments dependent on subsidised LPG access under schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. At the same time, targeted assistance to supply-side actors can offset extraordinary logistics costs arising from higher freight rates or insurance premiums. Enabling access to alternative import channels through financial or institutional facilitation further helps maintain throughput when primary routes are constrained. These measures, while time-bound, are essential in preventing localised disruptions from escalating into systemic instability.
Reducing Structural Vulnerabilities
Short-term responses, however, do not address deeper structural risks. A key vulnerability lies in the concentration of sourcing and routing decisions. When imports are heavily dependent on a single region, the system becomes exposed to correlated risks—where a disruption in one geography can simultaneously affect multiple supply flows.
A more resilient approach involves expanding procurement linkages across regions such as Africa, North America, and other emerging oil-exporting economies. Countries including Nigeria, Angola, the United States, and Canada can act as supplementary suppliers when flows through the Gulf become uncertain. By maintaining a geographically diversified supplier base, India gains the flexibility to redirect import flows in response to geopolitical or logistical disruptions.
This flexibility is reinforced by the role of strategic reserves, which function as a critical buffer during supply shocks. By allowing stored crude to be released when import flows slow down, these reserves provide policymakers with valuable response time. Their importance lies not only in the volume of stored resources but in the ability to stabilise markets, prevent abrupt shortages, and avoid sudden price escalations while alternative supply arrangements are secured.
Rebalancing the Energy Mix
Over the longer term, resilience requires reducing structural dependence on vulnerable import channels. Electrification of transport offers one such pathway, gradually shifting demand away from oil-based fuels toward domestically generated electricity. This transition alters the risk profile of the energy system by reducing exposure to global supply disruptions.
At the same time, expanding renewable energy capacity strengthens domestic supply foundations. Solar energy, supported by initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, has already emerged as a central pillar in India’s energy transition. Advances in storage technologies further enhance reliability, ensuring that renewable systems can sustain supply even during periods of disruption.
Diversifying Household Energy Access
Resilience must also extend to the consumption end of the system. While LPG has played a transformative role in expanding clean cooking access, its dependence on import-linked supply chains introduces systemic vulnerability.
Expanding piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure in urban areas, alongside the gradual adoption of electric cooking technologies, can diversify household energy access. In parallel, domestic bioenergy initiatives such as compressed biogas offer additional pathways for reducing reliance on imported fuels. Together, these approaches distribute risk across multiple energy sources rather than concentrating it within a single supply chain.
Expanding Non-Fossil Energy Pathways
Beyond renewables, nuclear energy provides an additional layer of stability through reliable base-load generation. Securing long-term fuel supply arrangements and advancing technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs) can strengthen domestic energy capacity.
Emerging concepts such as floating nuclear platforms further expand this potential, enabling deployment near ports and industrial clusters where demand is concentrated. By reducing indirect dependence on imported fossil fuels, such innovations contribute to a more self-reliant and resilient energy system.
Digitalisation As A Force Multiplier For Resilience
An increasingly critical dimension of resilience lies in digitalisation. As energy supply chains grow more complex, the ability to monitor, coordinate, and respond in real time becomes essential.
Technologies such as IoT-enabled tracking of shipments, integrated digital platforms connecting ports and logistics nodes, and predictive analytics for disruption forecasting can significantly enhance system visibility. This allows stakeholders to anticipate bottlenecks, optimise routing decisions, and respond proactively to emerging risks.
In tightly coupled systems, disruptions spread not only through physical constraints but also through information gaps. Digitalisation helps close these gaps, enabling faster and more coordinated responses. In this sense, information infrastructure becomes as important as physical infrastructure in determining the resilience of energy supply chains.
Building Resilience Before The Next Shock
What ties these strategies together is a broader shift in perspective. Energy security is no longer defined solely by access to resources; it is about managing risk within complex, interconnected systems.
The Strait of Hormuz, therefore, is not just a geopolitical flashpoint—it is a reminder of how concentrated vulnerabilities can propagate across tightly linked networks. For India, the challenge lies not merely in responding to disruptions, but in redesigning its energy system to anticipate and absorb them.
Resilience must be embedded into the system long before the next crisis emerges. Because in modern energy networks, risks do not remain contained—they travel across the chain, ultimately shaping outcomes where it matters most: in the everyday lives of consumers.
(Views expressed are personal)