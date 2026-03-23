From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Temporary support for households helps maintain access to essential fuels—particularly for vulnerable segments dependent on subsidised LPG access under schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. At the same time, targeted assistance to supply-side actors can offset extraordinary logistics costs arising from higher freight rates or insurance premiums. Enabling access to alternative import channels through financial or institutional facilitation further helps maintain throughput when primary routes are constrained. These measures, while time-bound, are essential in preventing localised disruptions from escalating into systemic instability.