US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan

US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of ​Hormuz within 48 hours, a significant escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said Sunday that if the U.S. attacks Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure, then Iran would target all U.S. energy, information technology and ​desalination infrastructure in the region. Meanwhile, at least 47 people were injured on Saturday evening after an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona -- famous for the dome-shaped structure atop its nuclear centre and popularly known as "little India", rescue services said. LIVE UPDATES 22 Mar 2026, 09:09:49 am IST US Israel Iran War LIVE: Japanese Nationals Stuck In Iran Released Japan's Foreign Ministry says Japanese national detained in Iran last year has been released