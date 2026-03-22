US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan
US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, a significant escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said Sunday that if the U.S. attacks Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure, then Iran would target all U.S. energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure in the region. Meanwhile, at least 47 people were injured on Saturday evening after an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona -- famous for the dome-shaped structure atop its nuclear centre and popularly known as "little India", rescue services said.
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US Israel Iran War LIVE: Japanese Nationals Stuck In Iran Released
Japan's Foreign Ministry says Japanese national detained in Iran last year has been released