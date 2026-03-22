US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Threatens Iran with Power Plant strikes over Hormuz Oil Blockade

US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours.

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Tehrans Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked
The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan
US Israel Iran War LIVE: Trump on Saturday threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of ​Hormuz within 48 hours, a significant escalation barely a day after he talked about "winding down" the war. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said Sunday that if the U.S. attacks Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure, then Iran would target all U.S. energy, information technology and ​desalination infrastructure in the region. Meanwhile, at least 47 people were injured on Saturday evening after an Iranian missile struck the southern Israeli town of Dimona -- famous for the dome-shaped structure atop its nuclear centre and popularly known as "little India", rescue services said.
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US Israel Iran War LIVE: Japanese Nationals Stuck In Iran Released

Japan's Foreign Ministry says Japanese national detained in Iran last year has been released

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