Trump Suggests Iran’s Enriched Uranium Be Destroyed In US Or Overseas Under IAEA Supervision

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Iran’s enriched uranium, referred to as “nuclear dust”, would either be handed over to the US for destruction or, ideally, destroyed in place or at another acceptable location. The process, he said, would involve witnesses from the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran or an equivalent body, with coordination between the two nations. This marks a shift from his earlier position, which had repeatedly insisted that Iran hand over its enriched uranium as a key condition for any potential agreement.