Trump Suggests Iran’s Enriched Uranium Be Destroyed In US Or Overseas Under IAEA Supervision

Trump proposes Iran’s enriched uranium be destroyed in the US or overseas under IAEA supervision.
He urges more nations to join the Abraham Accords, including Iran.
Trump claims the new Iran deal will differ significantly from the JCPOA.
US President Donald Trump has outlined a new stance on Iran’s enriched uranium, suggesting it could either be transferred to the United States for destruction or, preferably, neutralised in Iran or a third country under international supervision.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Iran’s enriched uranium, referred to as “nuclear dust”, would either be handed over to the US for destruction or, ideally, destroyed in place or at another acceptable location. The process, he said, would involve witnesses from the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran or an equivalent body, with coordination between the two nations. This marks a shift from his earlier position, which had repeatedly insisted that Iran hand over its enriched uranium as a key condition for any potential agreement.
According to PTI, Trump’s remarks came as he also emphasised progress in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Iran. He urged countries involved in the peace talks to join the Abraham Accords, a framework for establishing diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and Arab nations. Trump described it as an “honour” if Iran were to become a signatory.
He further stated, “…after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.” Trump added that while most nations were expected to join, exceptions could be made for one or two countries with valid reasons.
Among the nations already part of the Accords are the UAE and Bahrain, while Trump anticipates that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, and Jordan will also sign on.
Addressing criticism within his own party regarding a potential deal with Iran, Trump framed the draft agreement as fundamentally different from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated under former President Barack Obama. According to PTI, he described the current proposal as the “exact opposite” of the JCPOA, which he characterised as a flawed deal that paved a direct path for Iran to develop nuclear weapons.
Trump asserted, “The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that.”
He added, “It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting — but bigger and stronger than ever before. And nobody wants that.”
According to PTI, the negotiations are ongoing, with Trump’s latest statements reflecting both a hardening and a willingness to explore alternatives in the pursuit of a deal that he claims prioritises American interests and regional stability.
(With inputs from PTI)