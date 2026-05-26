Canada PM Carney’s India Visit Resets Ties After 2023 Killing of Sikh Activist, Says Piyush Goyal

India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal quietly confirmed that the two nations are actively paving the way for a complete reset.
The turning point materialized in March during a quiet but highly significant visit to India by Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney.
By focusing heavily on trade, industry, and economic synergy, negotiators are wisely using the language of commerce to bypass the deeply entrenched political scars of 2023.
There is a distinct shift in the air when it comes to India-Canada relations, one that feels less like the sharp, icy standoff of recent years and more like a carefully orchestrated spring thaw. Speaking from Ottawa, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal quietly confirmed what diplomatic insiders have whispered for weeks: the two nations are actively paving the way for a complete reset. It is a striking turnaround for a bilateral relationship that, not too long ago, many feared was broken beyond repair.
The turning point materialized in March during a quiet but highly significant visit to India by Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney. For those watching closely, the imagery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming Carney was a stark departure from the tense, heavily guarded body language that defined interactions with Carney’s predecessor. The relationship had famously cratered into a deep diplomatic freeze following the 2023 killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil—an event that triggered public accusations, expelled diplomats, and suspended visas.
Moving Past the Point of No Return
For over two years, the dialogue between New Delhi and Ottawa wasn't just stalled; it was radioactive. Yet, Goyal’s recent overtures signal that both capitals have realized the cost of permanent estrangement is simply too high. By focusing heavily on trade, industry, and economic synergy, negotiators are wisely using the language of commerce to bypass the deeply entrenched political scars of 2023. It’s a classic diplomatic manoeuvre: when the political ground is too toxic to walk on, you build a bridge out of business and mutual economic interest.
What makes this reset feel inherently human is the palpable sense of relief radiating from the diaspora, students, and businesses who were caught in the crossfire of the diplomatic feud. While the structural grievances and security concerns haven’t magically vanished overnight, the tone has fundamentally shifted. Under Carney's new leadership, Ottawa and New Delhi are choosing pragmatism over posturing, proving that even the most bitter international deadlocks can find a way back to the negotiating table when both sides decide it's time to look forward.