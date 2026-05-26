Canada PM Carney’s India Visit Resets Ties After 2023 Killing of Sikh Activist, Says Piyush Goyal

Moving Past the Point of No Return

For over two years, the dialogue between New Delhi and Ottawa wasn't just stalled; it was radioactive. Yet, Goyal’s recent overtures signal that both capitals have realized the cost of permanent estrangement is simply too high. By focusing heavily on trade, industry, and economic synergy, negotiators are wisely using the language of commerce to bypass the deeply entrenched political scars of 2023. It’s a classic diplomatic manoeuvre: when the political ground is too toxic to walk on, you build a bridge out of business and mutual economic interest.