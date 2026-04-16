Diplomacy On Ice: Canada PM Mark Carney, Finland President Alexander Stubb Play Hockey
Just hours after his Liberal Party secured a slim majority in the House of Commons, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hit the ice rink alongside visiting Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. During the friendly match, the two leaders were joined by Ottawa Charge players. Stubb, a former Ironman competitor, is on a two-day visit to Canada.
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