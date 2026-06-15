World Cup Official Faces Scrutiny After Racism Monitor Flags Alleged White Supremacy Signal

Anti-discrimination group Fare Network has urged FIFA to remove Australian VAR official Shaun Evans after he appeared to make a hand gesture associated with white supremacist groups during Germany's World Cup opener against Curaçao.
The gesture in question resembled an upside-down "OK" sign, which has been designated a hate symbol in certain contexts, though it is also linked to the widely known "circle game" prank.
FIFA is yet to comment on the incident, while Evans remains among the 30 VAR officials selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
FIFA World Cup 2026 faces a fresh controversy in the midst of the World Cup 2026 after the anti discrimination monitoring group fare network demanded the removal of the Australian official Shaun Evans who allegedly did a hand gesture which is symbolic to white supremacist groups.
The incident took place before the starting of Germany's opener match against Curacao when the official broadcast introduced the VAR Team and during the brief camera shot, Evans appeared to make an upside-down "OK" hand gesture with his right hand positioned below his waist.
The gesture immediately drew investigation from anti-racism observers, prompting Fare Network to publicly demand action from FIFA.
Fare Network Calls for Immediate Action
Fare Network which has closely been working with FIFA and UEFA over the years monitoring discrimination and anti-racism symbols argued that the gesture closely resembled a hand sign that has been adopted by white supremacist and far-right groups.
The organisation went further by describing the symbol as having neo-Nazi associations and questioned why an official working at football's biggest tournament would make such a gesture while fully aware television cameras were focused on him.
Fare subsequently urged FIFA to remove Evans from any further involvement in the World Cup.
Understanding the Controversial Symbol
The controversy stems from the evolution of the "OK" hand gesture over the last decade.
Traditionally viewed as a harmless signal meaning approval or agreement, the symbol became the subject of controversy after being appropriated by elements of the far-right online community.
In 2019, the New York-based Anti-Defamation League (ADL) added the symbol to its database of hate symbols, citing its increasing use by white supremacist groups.
However, experts have consistently noted that context remains crucial when interpreting the gesture. The ADL itself has previously stated that the symbol can be used innocently in many situations and should not automatically be viewed as extremist without additional evidence.
Alternative Explanation Remains Possible
While Fare has called for disciplinary action, it remains unclear whether Evans intended any political message through the gesture.
Observers have pointed out that the upside-down "OK" sign is also widely associated with the so-called "circle game" or "gotcha game," a long-running prank in which a person displays the symbol below their waist and attempts to trick others into looking at it.
The prank showcases the symbol's controversial political associations and remains common in many countries.
As a result, there is currently no public evidence confirming Evans' intent, leaving room for differing interpretations of the incident.
FIFA Yet to Respond
FIFA had not publicly commented on the matter at the time of writing despite growing calls for clarification. Football Australia and the Professional Football Referees Association were also approached for comment regarding the allegations involving the Australian official.
Evans is one of 30 VAR specialists selected by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup and was working his first match of the tournament when the controversy emerged.
Interestingly, Fare noted that television broadcasts in subsequent World Cup matches appeared to stop introducing VAR teams on-screen, although no official explanation has been provided.
With FIFA continuing to promote anti-discrimination initiatives as a cornerstone of its global strategy, the governing body's response to the incident is likely to attract significant attention in the coming days.