Heartbeat Data, Heartbreak Results: The 'Tech' Controversy Consuming the FIFA World Cup 2026

The fallout was immediate and acrimonious. FIFA defended the decision by citing the objective data from the match ball, maintaining that the technology provided an absolute, albeit imperceptible, reference point. Conversely, the Croatian camp was left reeling. Captain Luka Modric led the condemnation, slamming the inconsistent application of VAR and suggesting that such definitive decisions should not be based on data invisible to the human eye, especially in high-stakes matches.