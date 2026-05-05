Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains

First delivery since the Hormuz crisis signals Tokyo’s urgent pivot amid deepening energy insecurity.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Russian oil tanker
Russian oil tanker Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Japan receives its first Russian oil shipment since the Iran war disrupted Hormuz routes.

  • Tokyo pivots to alternative suppliers amid heavy dependence on Middle Eastern crude.

  • The move signals widening energy realignments as the conflict reshapes oil markets.

Japan has received its first shipment of Russian crude oil since the outbreak of the Iran war, underscoring the far-reaching impact of the conflict on global energy flows.

The delivery comes as supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz remain severely disrupted, forcing major economies to urgently diversify their sources.The tanker, carrying crude from Russia’s Sakhalin-2 project in the Far East, arrived at a Japanese port earlier this week. The project—partly backed by Japanese stakeholders and exempt from certain sanctions—has emerged as a critical fallback as Middle Eastern supplies become increasingly unreliable.

Japan, which relies on the Middle East for nearly 90–95% of its oil imports, has been among the hardest hit by the disruption. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively choked by conflict, Tokyo has accelerated efforts to secure alternative energy routes, including imports from the United States and now Russia.

The move reflects a broader global scramble for energy security. Countries across Asia are reconfiguring supply chains, even revisiting previously reduced or politically sensitive sources, as oil prices surge and shipping risks escalate.

While the shipment may provide temporary relief, it also highlights the fragile state of global energy markets. As tensions in the Middle East persist, analysts warn that such stopgap measures may not be enough to stabilise supply, leaving economies exposed to prolonged volatility.

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