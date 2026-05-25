China Warns India Over Hosting Tibetan Political Activities Ahead of Dharamsala Oath Ceremony

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Mukherjee
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China warns India against hosting Tibetan political activities as Sikyong Penpa Tsering prepares to take oath for a second term in Dharamsala, with the Dalai Lama expected to attend.

Dalai lama
Sikyong Penpa Tsering prepares to take oath for a second term in Dharamsala, with the Dalai Lama expected to attend. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Ahead of a significant political milestone in Dharamsala, China has issued a sharp, public reminder to India, urging it to "refrain" from providing a platform for what it deems "Tibetan independence" activities.

  • To make matters more profound for the exile community—and more aggravating for Beijing—the 14th Dalai Lama himself is expected to attend the ceremony.

  • As the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 91st year, the question of his succession weighs heavily on the community.

The diplomatic friction between New Delhi and Beijing over Tibet is once again stepping out of the chilly heights of the Himalayas and into the complicated arena of realpolitik. Ahead of a significant political milestone in Dharamsala, China has issued a sharp, public reminder to India, urging it to "refrain" from providing a platform for what it deems "Tibetan independence" activities.

The immediate trigger for Beijing's discomfort is the upcoming swearing-in ceremony on May 27, where Penpa Tsering will take his oath of office for a second five-year term as the Sikyong (political leader) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). To make matters more profound for the exile community—and more aggravating for Beijing—the 14th Dalai Lama himself is expected to attend the ceremony.

Behind the bureaucratic warnings lies a deeply human struggle over identity, legacy, and spirituality. In a statement on X, Yu Jing, the spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, reiterated Beijing’s long-standing stance that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is strictly an "internal matter of China" governed by historical conventions requiring central government approval. Dismissing the CTA as an organization with no sovereign recognition, Yu subtly reminded New Delhi of its past diplomatic commitments regarding Tibet, hoping India would honour them to maintain "bilateral stability."

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By Outlook News Desk

Yet, for the thousands of Tibetans who call India home, this is about the survival of their culture, not just geopolitics. Tsering’s own life story mirrors the displacement and resilience of his people. Born in 1967 in the refugee settlement of Bylakuppe, Karnataka, he grew up far from the Tibetan plateau, navigating Indian schools and graduating in Economics from Madras Christian College in Chennai. His journey from a student activist to a two-term Speaker of the Parliament-in-Exile, and now the Sikyong, reflects a generation that has grown up in exile but remains deeply tethered to the dream of their homeland.

As the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 91st year, the question of his succession weighs heavily on the community. Last year, on his 90th birthday, the spiritual leader firmly declared that Beijing would have zero role in finding his reincarnation, vesting that sole authority in the Gaden Phodrang Trust. As Dharamsala prepares for Wednesday's ceremony, the quiet hillside town remains a delicate sanctuary where ancient faith, refugee resilience, and the harsh realities of global diplomacy constantly collide.

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