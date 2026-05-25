China Warns India Over Hosting Tibetan Political Activities Ahead of Dharamsala Oath Ceremony

Yet, for the thousands of Tibetans who call India home, this is about the survival of their culture, not just geopolitics. Tsering’s own life story mirrors the displacement and resilience of his people. Born in 1967 in the refugee settlement of Bylakuppe, Karnataka, he grew up far from the Tibetan plateau, navigating Indian schools and graduating in Economics from Madras Christian College in Chennai. His journey from a student activist to a two-term Speaker of the Parliament-in-Exile, and now the Sikyong, reflects a generation that has grown up in exile but remains deeply tethered to the dream of their homeland.