Assam UCC Bill 2026: Bill Seeks Ban On Polygamy, Compulsory Registration Of Live-In Couples

Assam introduced a Uniform Civil Code Bill proposing a ban on polygamy.
The Bill seeks mandatory registration of marriages, divorces and live-in relationships.
Scheduled Tribes in Assam have been exempted from the proposed law.
The Assam government on Monday tabled ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’ in the state assembly, seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.
The proposed legislation, tabled during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, also seeks compulsory registration of marriages and divorces, while exempting Scheduled Tribes residing in the state from its provisions. According to PTI, the move triggered protests from opposition parties, which demanded wider consultation before the Bill was introduced.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’ in the assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Congress, Raijor Dal and the Trinamool Congress opposed the Bill and questioned the government over the lack of broader discussions with stakeholders.
In the ‘Statement of Object and Reasons’ attached to the Bill, Sarma said the proposed law aims to “consolidate and simplify” regulations governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships.
The Bill fixes the minimum age of marriage at 21 years for men and 18 years for women, and prohibits polygamy. It also allows marriages to continue under existing religious and customary practices, PTI reported.
To strengthen legal protections, the Bill proposes mandatory registration of marriages and divorces, with the government arguing that such records would help secure rights related to maintenance, inheritance and other legal claims.
According to PTI, the legislation also creates a legal framework for live-in relationships for the first time in the state. The Bill says compulsory registration would formally recognise and protect the rights of partners and children born from such unions.
The proposed code further seeks to introduce uniform succession rules to ensure equal distribution of property and simplify inheritance laws across communities.
Sarma said the Bill also provides for the appointment of registrars and other administrative mechanisms required for implementation.
“The Constitution, under Article 44, directs the state to strive for a Uniform Civil Code for its citizens,” the chief minister said in the Bill, adding that the proposed law seeks to establish a common legal framework irrespective of religion.
Later in the day, Sarma said the introduction of the Bill would pave the way for a formal discussion on the need for a UCC in Assam.
“The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the Assam Vidhan Sabha paves the way for an on-record discussion on why #UCCAssam is the need of the hour and how it will help realise the path laid down by our founding fathers,” he said in a post on X.
(With inputs from PTI)