Chhattisgarh To Draft Uniform Civil Code, Sets Up Panel Led By Retired Judge

Summary of this article
The Chhattisgarh cabinet approved a high-level committee, headed by Ranjana Prakash Desai, to prepare a draft for implementing the UCC in the state.
The panel will consult citizens and experts before submitting its draft, following similar moves by states like Uttarakhand and Gujarat.
The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a high-level committee, headed by a retired judge, to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for its implementation in the state with the aim of "simplifying laws to promote religious and gender equality".
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, according to an official statement.
The panel will be led by retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, while the chief minister has been authorised to nominate its members.
Currently, issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance and family disputes in Chhattisgarh are governed by different personal laws based on religion. Article 44 of the Constitution directs the state to work towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code for all citizens.
The existence of multiple personal laws leads to inequalities in legal processes and adds complexity to the justice system. The proposed UCC aims at simplifying laws to promote religious and gender equality.
The committee will seek suggestions from citizens, organisations and experts, and may also invite feedback through a web portal. Based on its recommendations, a draft will be prepared and placed before the cabinet for approval, after which it will be introduced in the state assembly to establish a uniform and transparent civil legal framework.
The BJP government in Uttarakhand formally implemented the UCC in January 2025, becoming the first state in the country to do so, while the Gujarat Assembly last month passed the UCC Bill, 2026.