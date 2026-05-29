Chhattisgarh High Court Seeks State Reply on Compensation Plea Over Child’s Death in Stray Dog Attack

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Mukherjee
Published at:

Chhattisgarh High Court has sought the state government’s reply on a father’s plea for Rs 4 lakh compensation after his child was killed in a stray dog attack in Bilaspur. The case exposes gaps in ex-gratia relief rules, questions accountability, and demands clarity on implementing national guidelines for stray dog management.

Chhattisgarh High Court
Chhattisgarh High Court has sought the state government’s reply on a father’s plea for Rs 4 lakh compensation after his child was killed in a stray dog attack in Bilaspur. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The Chhattisgarh High Court confronts a poignant plea that exposes the glaring blind spots in state relief rules.

  • The courtroom became a vessel for a father’s enduring grief when Dheeraj Pardhi approached a single-judge vacation bench led by Justice N.K. Vyas.

  • Beneath the legal jargon and procedural back-and-forth lies the devastating reality of a family shattered by a stray dog menace that continues to plague local communities.

The tragic intersection of administrative gaps and human heartbreak has taken centre stage in Bilaspur, as the Chhattisgarh High Court confronts a poignant plea that exposes the glaring blind spots in state relief rules. The courtroom became a vessel for a father’s enduring grief when Dheeraj Pardhi approached a single-judge vacation bench led by Justice N.K. Vyas. Pardhi’s journey to the high court is born from an unimaginable nightmare: the loss of his young son, whose life was abruptly cut short by a fatal stray dog attack. Seeking $Rs\text{ 4 lakh}$ in ex-gratia compensation, this grieving father is not merely asking for financial aid; he is demanding accountability for a systemic failure that left his family vulnerable to a preventable tragedy.

Beneath the legal jargon and procedural back-and-forth lies the devastating reality of a family shattered by a stray dog menace that continues to plague local communities. For Pardhi, the legal battle is a painful reminder of a void that can never be filled. His plea highlights a striking paradox in the state's welfare architecture: while the administration has established compassionate policies to support families shattered by unpredictable forces of nature—ranging from lightning strikes and severe storms to attacks by wild beasts, snakes, and even scorpions—it remains completely silent on the horrors inflicted by stray dogs roaming urban and rural neighbourhoods alike.

Related Content
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea against the Karnataka government’s decision to grant cabinet rank to 42 MLAs and MLCs heading boards and corporations - PTI
Supreme Court of India - PTI; Representative image
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal - | Photo: PTI
Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Mahesh Kumawat and Neelam Azad - File Photo
SC Refuses to Modify Order Removing Stray Dogs From Public Places, Calls it Threat to Article 21 - null
SC Refuses to Modify Order Removing Stray Dogs From Public Places, Calls it Threat to Article 21

By Outlook News Desk

The state government’s current stance highlights this rigid bureaucratic wall. Representing the administration, Additional Advocate General R.K. Gupta informed the court that under the existing guidelines, District Collectors are strictly authorized to sanction relief only for a specific list of tragedies. This list includes natural disasters, drowning, boat accidents, fire incidents, LPG cylinder explosions, and sunstroke. Because domestic or stray dog bites are explicitly absent from these provisions, the state found itself technically unable to offer immediate financial solace to the Pardhi family, exposing a profound legal vacuum where empathy should be.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the deeply human element of the crisis, the High Court has refused to let the matter be brushed aside by bureaucratic technicalities. Evoking the Supreme Court’s stringent stance and ongoing public interest litigations regarding stray dog management across India, Justice Vyas treated the petition with the utmost seriousness. The court issued a formal notice to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, demanding a detailed affidavit to clarify how the state can extend relief to the petitioner under existing frameworks, alongside a comprehensive progress report on implementing national guidelines for stray dog management. With the next hearing slated for June 30, the case stands as a sobering reminder that behind every policy gap is a human face, waiting for justice to catch up with their grief.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories