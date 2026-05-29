Chhattisgarh High Court Seeks State Reply on Compensation Plea Over Child’s Death in Stray Dog Attack

The Chhattisgarh High Court confronts a poignant plea that exposes the glaring blind spots in state relief rules.
The courtroom became a vessel for a father’s enduring grief when Dheeraj Pardhi approached a single-judge vacation bench led by Justice N.K. Vyas.
Beneath the legal jargon and procedural back-and-forth lies the devastating reality of a family shattered by a stray dog menace that continues to plague local communities.
The tragic intersection of administrative gaps and human heartbreak has taken centre stage in Bilaspur, as the Chhattisgarh High Court confronts a poignant plea that exposes the glaring blind spots in state relief rules. The courtroom became a vessel for a father’s enduring grief when Dheeraj Pardhi approached a single-judge vacation bench led by Justice N.K. Vyas. Pardhi’s journey to the high court is born from an unimaginable nightmare: the loss of his young son, whose life was abruptly cut short by a fatal stray dog attack. Seeking $Rs\text{ 4 lakh}$ in ex-gratia compensation, this grieving father is not merely asking for financial aid; he is demanding accountability for a systemic failure that left his family vulnerable to a preventable tragedy.
Beneath the legal jargon and procedural back-and-forth lies the devastating reality of a family shattered by a stray dog menace that continues to plague local communities. For Pardhi, the legal battle is a painful reminder of a void that can never be filled. His plea highlights a striking paradox in the state's welfare architecture: while the administration has established compassionate policies to support families shattered by unpredictable forces of nature—ranging from lightning strikes and severe storms to attacks by wild beasts, snakes, and even scorpions—it remains completely silent on the horrors inflicted by stray dogs roaming urban and rural neighbourhoods alike.
The state government’s current stance highlights this rigid bureaucratic wall. Representing the administration, Additional Advocate General R.K. Gupta informed the court that under the existing guidelines, District Collectors are strictly authorized to sanction relief only for a specific list of tragedies. This list includes natural disasters, drowning, boat accidents, fire incidents, LPG cylinder explosions, and sunstroke. Because domestic or stray dog bites are explicitly absent from these provisions, the state found itself technically unable to offer immediate financial solace to the Pardhi family, exposing a profound legal vacuum where empathy should be.
Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the deeply human element of the crisis, the High Court has refused to let the matter be brushed aside by bureaucratic technicalities. Evoking the Supreme Court’s stringent stance and ongoing public interest litigations regarding stray dog management across India, Justice Vyas treated the petition with the utmost seriousness. The court issued a formal notice to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, demanding a detailed affidavit to clarify how the state can extend relief to the petitioner under existing frameworks, alongside a comprehensive progress report on implementing national guidelines for stray dog management. With the next hearing slated for June 30, the case stands as a sobering reminder that behind every policy gap is a human face, waiting for justice to catch up with their grief.