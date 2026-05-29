Chhattisgarh High Court Seeks State Reply on Compensation Plea Over Child’s Death in Stray Dog Attack

Recognizing the gravity of the situation and the deeply human element of the crisis, the High Court has refused to let the matter be brushed aside by bureaucratic technicalities. Evoking the Supreme Court’s stringent stance and ongoing public interest litigations regarding stray dog management across India, Justice Vyas treated the petition with the utmost seriousness. The court issued a formal notice to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, demanding a detailed affidavit to clarify how the state can extend relief to the petitioner under existing frameworks, alongside a comprehensive progress report on implementing national guidelines for stray dog management. With the next hearing slated for June 30, the case stands as a sobering reminder that behind every policy gap is a human face, waiting for justice to catch up with their grief.