SC Reserves Order on Pawan Khera Anticipatory Bail Plea

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar concluded the hearing after Khera’s counsel argued that denying pre-arrest bail in this instance would defeat the legal remedy's fundamental purpose. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing the Congress leader, maintained that the allegations are a matter for trial and argued that it was unnecessary to humiliate his client through arrest. Singhvi further submitted that several of the sections invoked against Khera are bailable, while others do not mandate immediate custody.