‘Am I A Terrorist?’, Asks Pawan Khera As SC Refuses To Extend Transit Bail

Summary of this article
The Supreme Court refused to continue Khera’s interim protection and directed him to move the High Court.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi asked, “Am I a terrorist?” while arguing for an extension.
The case stems from allegations made by Khera during an April press conference.
The Supreme Court has declined to extend the transit bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera, who is facing a police case in Guwahati over remarks concerning Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, including statements about her passport and family property disclosures.
A bench comprising Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar refused to continue the relief until Tuesday. In response, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Khera, remarked, “Am I a terrorist?”
The court instead directed Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court with an anticipatory bail application. It also instructed the High Court to decide the matter independently, without being influenced by observations made during the present hearing.
Khera was further criticised for submitting inaccurate documents, including an incorrect Aadhaar card.
Singhvi had argued that Wednesday’s order was passed ex parte. On that day, the Supreme Court had stayed an earlier order of the Telangana High Court, which had granted Khera one week of anticipatory transit bail.
Earlier, on April 10, the High Court had provided Khera with one week’s transit anticipatory bail. Justice K Sujana relied on previous Supreme Court rulings concerning transit bail, observing that limited interim protection could be granted even though the case was registered in Assam.
The judge also noted that Khera had shown a genuine apprehension of arrest, particularly following search and seizure operations conducted at his Delhi residence by Assam Police and Delhi Police.
The matter stems from a press conference held on April 4, during which Khera alleged that the Chief Minister’s wife possessed passports from three countries. He also accused Sarma of involvement in unlawful activities. A complaint was later filed with Guwahati Police.